Fragile batting line-up costs Hurley

DROPPED catches and a fragile batting performance condemned HURLEY to a 70-run defeat at the hands of Premiership 1 leaders PINNER.

Pinner won the toss and batted under blue skies and rising humidity. Bob Harrison (six) and Dhawan (67) were kept quiet in the opening overs as Joban Singh (0-29) bowled an impressive 12 over spell.

Harrison lobbed a Mandeep full toss to mid-on with the visitors on 33 from 10 overs. But a second wicket stand of 51 benefitting from some clumsy catching saw Pinner through to 84 with Dhawan the anchor to Pandya’s more expansive strokes.

Ravi Singh (3-61) pinned Pandya leg before wicket and had the aggressive Aggarwal (14) swatting to deep square leg.

Hurley looked well placed having the visitors 143-5 off 37 overs, but Narvencar (43) smashed Pinner to 207 from their 45 overs from only 25 balls. Pinner hit 78 from their final 10 overs as Hurley wilted.

Hurley were back in familiar territory at 66-6. Ravi Singh launched an awful swipe at Hoh in the fourth over while Kelvin Baillie (six) fell as Aggarwal found one to cut and just clip the off bail.

Only Magga Singh (39) and debutant Gurdev Singh (40) offered any kind of resistance with Phil Ridgeway (20, not out) left high and dry as Hurley were shot out for 137. More depressing was Hurley surviving only 32 overs and only three batsmen making double figures. Five changes to the team from the previous week hardly adds to cohesiveness in a dire league campaign.

For their penultimate match in Division 2, HURLEY 2nds made the short trip up the A404 to LITTLE MARLOW.

With regular skipper Steve Taylor absent, Mike Walton called correctly and opted to bat first in the late summer heat on a splendid looking track.

Walton opened the innings with Yasir Gul and, although neither batsman looked in any trouble, they found scoring difficult with the ball not coming on to the bat as expected.

The partnership had crept along to 29, seeing off the opening attack of Andrew St Maur and Mike Carter before Gul was unfortunate to be adjudged leg before wicket to Ged Holmes, although the ball appeared to hit the bat rather than the pad.

The batsman vented his frustration at what he considered to be an injustice but had to walk off.

Raheem Dad made a well-crafted 42 in a second wicket partnership of 63 but fell to Gill, spooning a catch to Holmes at extra-cover. Scott Taylor helped push the score along with 28 from 31 deliveries, guiding Hurley to a second batting point before Gill produced a good delivery to re-arrange his furniture.

Walton (46, not out) and Amman Mahmood (20, not out) added a further 39 at a run a ball to end the innings on 176-3 from 47 overs.

The Little Marlow reply faltered early on with Gill playing all round a slower delivery from Taylor and losing his middle stump to make it 12-1. Then St Maur only managed half a dozen runs before becoming Taylor’s second victim at 33-2.

Richard Tinsley and Steve Shore dug in to try and get the innings back on track, adding 27 runs in 10 overs.

Dad replaced Taylor and got the breakthrough Hurley needed as Tinsley edged to slip where Mo Basharat held on to a sharp catch.

Mike Carter joined Shore and the pair slowly but surely turned the innings round for the hosts with a partnership of 83.

After a couple of overs apiece from the Ali brothers, Taylor returned to break the partnership with a full-length delivery that swung just enough to find Carter’s outside edge and Walton dived low to his right behind the stumps to complete his 500th catch for Hurley.

Taylor followed up in his next over, bowling Tim Potter to make it 154-5.

Liam Cole plied his off spin to good effect but was unable to prevent Little Marlow getting over the line with 15 balls to spare to complete a league double over Hurley this season.

In Premiership 2, leaders FRIETH went to BOURNE END knowing that a win was essential to keep the chasing pack at arm’s length.

Bourne End won the toss, and putting local knowledge to good use opted to bat first.

Positive batting from the top three, especially Nasir Kiyani (92), put on runs quickly, and with support from number six, Umair Mehmood (52), the hosts were able to score 227 before losing their last wicket at the end of the 42nd over.

As usual, the wickets were spread through the Frieth attack, with Ahthsham Ahmed again taking the most scalps, with 3-15. Frieth’s tightest bowler was Nasir Maqbool, who conceded just 35 runs from his 10-overs, taking two wickets.

Positive that the score was in reach, Frieth began the chase in methodical fashion, with all but one of the top seven getting double-figure starts. But unfortunately they were unable to cope with accurate bowling from Bourne End, and only Nasir Maqbool was able to push on to score a commendable 60.

The Frieth tail struggled to score in the face of the Bourne End attack, and were eventually bowled out for 201 in the 45th over.

Adnan Naseeb (5-45) and Rahber Bari Hassan (4-42) did the most damage for the hosts.

Despite this slip up, Frieth remain top by a single point, ahead of local rivals Cadmore End, who they host tomorrow (Saturday).

HARPSDEN 2nds played away at BRADENHAM with the hosts winning the toss and putting them into field in the searing heat.

A tight opening spell from Kit Greengrass, taking two early wickets, left the hosts in trouble early on.

They began to rebuild but a strong bowling partnership of Will Stevens and Jerry Wright in the middle overs, with Wright taking 5-41, meant that Bradenham were bowled out for 190.

In reply, Harpsden’s openers batted strongly, with an opening stand of 180, with James Aston making a steady 63.

But the highlight of the day was the Harpsden skipper Mark Cooper scoring his first ever century and hitting the winning runs with plenty of overs to spare, finishing on 110 not out, leading his team to a convincing eight wicket victory