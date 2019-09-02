Narrikkarra’s fightback with the bat was not enough

PEPPARD STOKE ROW 2nds climbed to second in the Division One table after basement boys WALTHAM ST LAWRENCE conceded their fixture on Friday evening.

In Division 2, CHECKENDON 2nds lost out to WEST READING 3rds by 51 runs.

Reading won the toss and elected to bat and made steady progress, making 109 before losing their first wicket. Opener Sohail Arshad top-scored with 80, which included 16 fours, before he was caught by Piyush Bedi off the bowling of Mudit Sharma.

Reading went on to make 259-4 with Sushant Agarwal the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-31 from seven overs.

In reply, several of Checkendon’s batsmen played themselves in but then got out before any meaningful partnerships could be put together.

That was before Sunil Varrikkarra walked to the crease, coming in at number six.

He started a one-man fightback and hit 69 runs, including six fours, before he was run out, leaving his side to limp to 208 all out.

Elsewhere, PEPPARD STOKE ROW 3rds remain in relegation trouble as they fell to a four-wicket defeat to READING LIONS.

Gerry Bacon (31), James Hern (27), Mikey Hennessy (23) and Dion Sampson (20 from six balls) were all among the runs as Peppard were dismissed for 168.

However, despite the best efforts of young Nathan May (2-15), Sampson (2-18) and James Rowson (2-43), the title-chasing Lions were able to reach 169-6 with 22 balls to spare.