Monday, 02 September 2019

Berkshire aiming to extend run

BERKSHIRE will look to extend their unbeaten Unicorns Championship record when they complete their Western Division fixtures against Dorset at Wargrave in a three-day game starting on Sunday (11am).

They have not lost in this competition since August 2014, a run spanning 32 games. Along the way they have won the national play-off final three times and are in search of a record-equalling fourth-straight title when they take on the Eastern Division champions — either Norfolk or Staffordshire — at Banbury on September 15-18.

Their bid to win all six league games for the second successive year ended last week when they were held to a draw by Cornwall at St Austell.

Third-placed Dorset are also unbeaten this season, with two wins and three draws leaving them just one point behind Oxfordshire in second spot.

Last Sunday, Dorset finished runners-up in the Minor Counties Twenty20 final played at Wormsley. In the semi-final, they scored 138 to beat Lincolnshire by 11 runs, but crashed to Hertfordshire in the final by nine wickets after making only 104-9.

Last Thursday, Berkshire 2nds lost by four wickets to Gloucestershire Academy at Henley.

Matt Rowe top-scored with 68 and Henley teammate Andy Rishton made 34 as the hosts finished on 229-8 but the visitors reached their target off the first ball of the penultimate over.

