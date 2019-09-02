Pain is good... it’s the body’s way of being cruel to be kind

IMAGINE if you felt no pain. There would be no in-drawing of breath as you stub your toe, no yelp as you sit on something sharp and no cry of agony as you break your leg. Sounds nice in principle but for a small number of people, this is a reality.

The condition, which is called congenital insensitivity to pain, is believed to be at least partly genetic in nature but is not fully understood. Sufferers — and “sufferer” is the correct word — might be able to feel pressure and they have the sensation of hot and cold but will lack any perception of pain. Like many things that initially seem a good idea, feeling no pain is actually a huge handicap.

Pain is commonly defined as “an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with acute or potential tissue damage”. That last part is the key. For example, if you were to sit down on something sharp or lean on something red hot, pain and your reaction to it is what prevents injury.

Pain is therefore a good thing but it is also one of the reasons, if not the most common, that someone will seek a doctor’s advice. As such, it has become a fundamental aspect of medicine after an interesting journey through the ages.

We live in fortunate times in which methods to counter pain are in ample supply. Analgesics (“an” meaning without and “algesis” sense of pain), or painkillers, are varied and widely available.

This was not always the case, although many of the methods used to combat pain now are derived from substances found to occur naturally and were often used in their purer forms.

Salicylic acid from willow bark is an active ingredient of aspirin. The ancient Greeks are thought to have chewed the bark to help with various ailments. Electric eels were taken from the River Nile by the ancient Egyptians and placed on wounds to help ease the pain — not too far off modern TENs machines.

While these are based on sound theory at least, some other methods used were far more dubious. Native Americans apparently used “pain pipes” that they held on the skin of someone in pain and sucked (presumably to extract the “pain”) and in England the practice of blowing tobacco smoke into the rectums of drowning victims was also utilised for those with head and abdominal pain.

There is some evidence that natives of South America used trepanning (boring holes into the skull) in order to relieve pain or to treat epilepsy. It is very unlikely this would have been anything other than excruciating and often fatal.

The requirement of surgical intervention is worth thinking about. Today we take it for granted that if we need an operation or even something stitched up, we can have it done without being consciously aware of it.

For anyone requiring an operation before the advent of anaesthesia, it was traumatic to say the least. One famous example is that of the French novelist Frances Burney who, in a letter to her sister, described vividly the early 19th century mastectomy carried out with no form of anaesthesia. She recalled a handkerchief being placed over her face but still being able to see the “glitter of polished steel” through the fabric.

Although having nothing like the chemical arsenal we have today, physicians through the ages have always been proactive and imaginative in looking for methods to relieve pain in order for such procedures to take place more comfortably.

Between the 11th and 17th centuries many used the “soporific sponge” which consisted of a sea sponge soaked in various plant extracts including opium, mandrake, hemlock and henbane. Holding it under the nose of the patient no doubt elicited sedation and a degree of paralysis but it was far from perfect.

Opium, along with cannabis vapours, was used for a variety of pain-numbing purposes as were ether and chloroform, the latter often being used during childbirth.

The 20th century saw great strides in analgesia. With this came a greater understanding of what might cause pain in the first place.

The mechanism for pain takes place in two settings — the central nervous system, which consists of the brain and the spinal cord, and the peripheral nervous system, which makes up all the nerves that feed into the spine.

The most commonly recognised mechanism of pain is nociception. A nociceptor is a type of nerve receptor that transmits pain. These are part of the peripheral nervous system and are found all over the body, from muscles and skin to the bladder and the gut.

Although nociceptors detect the stimuli that cause pain, it is only when the signal reaches the central nervous system and the brain that it is perceived as such. Nociceptors will have a pain threshold. In other words, once a trigger (be it pressure or temperature or tension) reaches a certain amplitude, the nerve will fire its signal towards the spine where it travels up into the brain. If an area of tissue is inflamed (for example, an irritated muscle or a sore throat), chemicals known as prostaglandins will be produced and these lower the threshold of surrounding cells, hence triggering more pain than might usually be felt with the same stimulus.

The threshold is important as it can vary due to factors in and around the nociceptor and this is where modern day painkillers come in. One class of painkillers called NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) includes medications such as aspirin, ibuprofen and naproxen. They interfere with the prostaglandins and in doing so, raise the threshold at which the local nociceptors will fire. Paracetamol, one of the most common and effective medications of the modern era, is not in this class of drug but works on another part of the same pathway, giving the same effect.

Opioid medications such as codeine, tramadol and morphine (after Morpheus, the Greek god of dreams) also act on another part of this pathway but primarily take effect on the central nervous system.

They tend to decrease the perception of pain in the brain but come with the risk of dependency and sedation. Heroin is a form of opioid, hence its addictive properties.

Within the central nervous system the brain decides how we perceive pain and how we react to it. It is a reality that some people feel more pain than others and this may be due in part to genetic factors.

In the past, scientists used instruments known as dolorimeters to assess pain by exposing subjects to ever-increasing pressures or temperatures and attempting to classify the results. With something so subjective, it is no surprise that such devices are not in common usage today.

There are certainly some conditions, however, in which people experience more pain than others. The brain’s own internal threshold can be lowered by mood and stress and can mean that even normal nerve signals are perceived as pain.

Fibromyalgia, a condition in which people feel whole body pain which does not respond to conventional pain relief, is thought to work this way. This can be extremely debilitating.

There is also evidence that distractability has a bearing on how much pain we perceive. For example, if we are busy doing something, we may feel less pain than if we were idle. As such, things like cognitive behavioural therapy can be extremely effective for chronic pain conditions.

We have much to learn on the subject but can be reassured by the progress already made. It is clear we need to learn how to cope with the more severe and debilitating aspects of pain but, in moderation, pain is a good thing. It’s the body’s way of being cruel to be kind.

