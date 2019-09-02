Independents shine again

INDEPENDENT schools in the Henley area have celebrated another impressive set of GCSE results.

This was despite concerns among headteachers nationally about the difficulty of the exams.

High proportions of pupils achieved at least five passes at grades 9 to 4, including in English and maths, which are the equivalent A* to C grades under the old marking system.

At the Oratory School in Woodcote the proportion was 82.5 per cent compared with 86 per cent last year.

Out of all grades awarded, 8.1 per cent were a grade 9 compared with 5.5 per cent last year, while 23 per cent were 8 or 9, the same as in 2018. Thirty-seven per cent were a grade 7 or higher.

The highest scoring subjects were art and design, in which 36 per cent of grades were a 9, and history, with 31 per cent. All music grades awarded were a 7 or higher.

The highest achievers included head boy Franky Tyler, who was awarded seven grade 9s, three 8s and one A*, and Toby Winterbottom, from Crays Pond, who attained two grade 9s, three 8s, three 7s, and two 6s as well as one A*.

Deputy head (academic) Matt Syddall said the results at the top end were particularly pleasing.

“My gut feeling is that papers have been marked a bit harder now that we’ve fully transitioned to the new marking scheme,” he said.

“This won’t have affected the very top end, who are likely to score highly however challenging the exams, but if you’re in the middle there’s a chance of falling into the grade boundary below.

“However, the majority of pupils have done very well in the subjects they were targeting.

“It has been a good year group. They’ve got down to their studying when it was needed and performed accordingly.”

Mr Syddall said some boys arrived at the school very early when the results were released on Thursday last week, which he took to be keenness until he realised they wanted to get to Reading Festival as soon as possible.

Headmaster Joe Smith said: “I’m very pleased. In a year which we knew was going to be challenging for all schools, our results have held up really well and particularly at the top end.

“We’ve got more 8s and 9s than last year and that’s very pleasing considering that, as a school, we have a very broad intake.”

At Queen Anne’s School in Caversham 94 per cent of girls achieved at least five passes at grades 9 to 4, including in English and maths.

Sixteen girls were awarded six or more 9 or 8 grades and in some subjects, including further maths, computer science, Latin, physics and physical education, every girl achieved a pass.

Abby Hutt, from Henley, was one of 10 girls to be awarded a sixth form scholarship after achieving all 9 and 8 grades.

She willbe staying on to study maths, chemistry, biology and further maths at A-level.

She is one of the school’s drama scholars who has played leading roles in numerous productions and hopes to direct a student-led sixth form production next term.

Camille Blunt, from Caversham, who was part of the school team that qualified for this year’s Henley Women’s Regatta achieved five 9/8 grades and two 7s.

Headmistress Julia Harrington said: “We have seen exceptional all-round achievements from this year group. Their academic success has been balanced with their performance outside the classroom and their commitment has been admirable to see.

“The vast majority of girls will continue their sixth form education at Queen Anne’s and we look forward to supporting this vibrant group of girls in the next step of the journey.”

At Shiplake College the percentage of pupils gaining five or more passes at grades 9 to 4, including English and maths, was 83 per cent compared with 86 per cent last year.

The proportion of 9 and 8 grades was 11 per cent, the same as last year.

Ed Atkinson, 16, from Caversham, achieved four 9 grades, two 8s and three 7s as well as A* in further maths. He will study computer science, economics, maths and physics at A-level.

Ed said: “When I opened the envelope I was just really happy.

“The 9 in history meant the most to me because I jumped six grades from the mock exam we did at Christmas. We were studying the Cold War and Hitler’s rise to power. It was very interesting and I worked really hard to improve.

“I would try to revise for at least an hour every day rather than cramming and hoping that the information would stick.

“My teachers have been really helpful. All of them are really good. It is a good college, especially if you seek extra help.

“I celebrated by going out for lunch and then I went to my grandparents. They were happy for me and very proud.”

James Radford, from Shiplake, achieved a grade 9 and five 8s and is staying at Shiplake to do history, maths and chemistry at A-level.

He said: “I didn’t check the results online because I think there is something more magical about opening the envelope. I went down to the college really early — I think I was the first one there.

“The 9 in history was amazing. I was worried because it is my favourite subject and I want to study it next year.

“My family were even more proud than I was. My parents couldn’t believe it.”

Headmaster Gregg Davies, who has now left the college after 15 years, said: “I am pleased to see that the percentage of 9 and 8 grades has been maintained.

“There are some superb individual success stories for this year group, illustrating that those with the right work ethic can meet and exceed expectations.

“This continues to be a challenging period for the whole education sector, with major changes by the Government to the grading system and syllabi, but this has been dealt with professionally by our teaching staff.

“As ever, I am grateful for their dedication and genuine desire to deliver an excellent, all-round education to our pupils.”

Tyrone Howe, who takes over as headteacher next month, added: “The majority of pupils have achieved the grades required for their chosen sixth-form subjects.

“I look forward to welcoming those boys returning to Shiplake and to the boys and girls joining the college from other schools.”

At Reading Blue Coat School in Sonning 98 per cent of pupils achieved at least five passes at grade 4 or above, including in English and maths, marginally up from the 97.3 per cent last year.

Ted Aplin, of Rotherfield Road, Henley, was awarded seven 9 grades, two 8s, two A*s and a B.

Ted, who has been an active member of the school’s drama and public speaking societies, said: “I’m a bit shocked really. I was not expecting this at all. I got a 4 in my history mock exam but I got a 9 in the real thing!”

His mother, Lucy, said: “‘I’m completely overwhelmed. This is unbelievable. I’m so proud of him.”

Ted will return to Blue Coat to study bioglogy, computer science, maths and further maths at A-level.

James Dunning, from Henley, was awarded nine 9 grades, one A* and two A grades.

He said: “I’m very happy! I didn’t really expect it and I’m particularly happy with the two As I got in English literature and language as that is what I struggle most with.

“In my mock exams I think I got 7s and 8s so I’m glad I did better than that.”

His mother, Lyndsay, said: “I’m ecstatic. I’m really, really proud of my son and how well he’s done.”

Headmaster Jesse Elzinga said: “I’m tremendously proud of these superb GCSE results.

“This year group has worked extremely well and the fact that nearly 70 per cent of all grades were A* to A is exceptional.

“My congratulations go to the staff and pupils for these remarkable results and, of course, many thanks to the supportive families at home.”

At Cranford House School in Moulsford seven pupils from the Henley area achieved 62 passes between them, with 35 of those at grades 9 and 8.

Amelie Badesha, Poppy Wilson and Amelia Formon achieved grades 9 to 7 in all of their subjects.

