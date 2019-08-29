Come join us at our next open morning

SET in 35 acres, Queen Anne’s School in Caversham is an independent boarding and day school for girls between the ages of 11 and 18.

The school prepares over 450 students every year for an ever-changing world through an exciting and continually evolving education, steeped in excellence and innovation.

As the Good Schools Guide puts it: “With such an array of first class facilities, tip top pastoral care, plus a culture of female empowerment, we think it’s definitely one for the list of any parent for whom happiness and roundedness are top priorities.”

The cutting-edge curriculum and outstanding teaching is underpinned by BrainCanDo, the psychology and neuroscience research programme founded by headmistress Julia Harrington.

“You cannot teach, guide or inspire a teenager with any success unless you understand what stimulates their exuberant brains, or stalls and depresses them,” says Mrs Harrington.

“Our positive and inclusive approach to learning and behaviours helps every girl to get the best from themselves. It supports and inspires while at school but also prepares them for successful and happy lives.”

With over a hundred

co-curricular activities available, the school offers a holistic approach to the girls’ learning, both in and outside the classroom.

From animation to rowing, from the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to Tycoons in School, there is a wealth of opportunities for students to discover their passions and their strengths.

The outstanding facilities have been further enhanced with the new Scott Music Centre, boasting a state-of-the-art recording studio, a suite of 24 iMacs and an impressive recital hall.

In 2019 97 per cent of all GCSE exams received 9-4 (A*-C) grades with 60 per cent and at A-level 68 per cent of grades received A*, A or B. Leavers went on to study at leading institutions including Manchester, Imperial and UCL across a wide range of degree topics including medicine, law and international business.

Find out more at the school’s open morning on Saturday, September 14. Additionally, prospective sixth form students can attend the sixth form open evening on Thursday, September 19.

For more information, visit www.qas.org.uk or contact the admissions team on 0118 918 7333.