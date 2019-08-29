Thursday, 29 August 2019

Cutting crew have got a hairstyle to suit everyone

FABIO’S CUTS is a new barbers to Henley, situated with easy and free parking on Greys Road.

Open seven days a week, you will find our profile page on Facebook and Instagram with great reviews from customers who have been to us.

With years of experience we cover all types of haircuts — from standard at £14 (from 0.5 and above is a standard haircut); skin fades at £15; facial masks at £6 (mud mask, black mask, hot wax — mud is for mask for dry skin, hot wax hair removal without using a blade on your skin, black mask for blackheads or damaged skin); variations of grades all over at £10 (one standard grade all over with a shape-up to come out perfect).

We offer special prices to our OAPs at just £10 (same price throughout the whole week), along with kids of 12 and under also at £10 (this is for standard haircuts only; skin fade for kids will still remain at £15).

Here’s what some of our customers had to say:

“Best barber in Henley by a long way! I have visited numerous barbers in the town as I was new to the area but Fabio’s do a great job at a very good price. I would not go anywhere else after going here. I would highly recommended it.”

“Friendly staff and the best haircut I’ve ever had from the area. Would definitely recommend.”

“Best haircut ever, total professional.”

Please feel free to drop by — no appointment necessary. Find us at 128 Greys Road, Henley, RG9 1QW. Call 07448 823642.

Check us out on Facebook too!

