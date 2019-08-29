Artists will show their work in amongst plants at nursery

A GROUP of Thames Valley artists are preparing to show their work at the Herb Farm in Sonning Common next weekend, writes Matthew Wilson.

Working a diverse range of styles and media, the artists have all previously exhibited their work locally, including at Goring village hall and as part of the annual Henley Arts Trail.

Exhibition organiser Sarah Pye said the show on Saturday, September 7, and Sunday, September 8, has been planned since last year.

“The owners of the Herb Farm asked if I’d be interested in organising a small art exhibition and somehow the words ‘yes, okay’ fell out of my mouth,” she said.

A total of nine artists are taking part in the exhibition, which will be open from 9am to 5pm on the Saturday and 10am to 4.30pm on the Sunday. They are: Sarah Abell, Howard Birchmore, Clare Buchta, Liz Chaderton, Kate Findlay, Caroline Gatfield, Maria Meerstadt, Helen Ormerod and Sarah Pye.

Sarah Pye added: “The artists’ work will be displayed amongst the plants under the covered area outside. There will be sculpture for the garden, ceramics and a display of paintings for people to enjoy meandering around.

“The Herb Farm will have its usual selection of delicious cakes, coffee and menu available, so people can combine a fun arty jaunt out with a bite of lunch or slice of cake and a cuppa. The perfect way to finish off the holidays.”