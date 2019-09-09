Monday, 09 September 2019

Harpsden dominant

HARPSDEN claimed nine points after winning all three of their matches against IVY LEAF B in the Henley and District Billiards and Snooker League on Monday night.

Paul Edwards, Louis McClean and Luke Hooker won each of their matches 3-0 to ensure Harpsden remained in the runner-up spot, three points in front of Park Institute G in third place, who also got maximum points against Park Institute R.

Runaway leaders Earley G strengthened their grip on the top spot, defeating Earley C 6-3 to hold a 51-point lead.

