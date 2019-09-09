Harpsden dominant

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
HARPSDEN claimed nine points after winning all three of their matches against IVY LEAF B in the Henley and District Billiards and Snooker League on Monday night.
Paul Edwards, Louis McClean and Luke Hooker won each of their matches 3-0 to ensure Harpsden remained in the runner-up spot, three points in front of Park Institute G in third place, who also got maximum points against Park Institute R.
Runaway leaders Earley G strengthened their grip on the top spot, defeating Earley C 6-3 to hold a 51-point lead.
09 September 2019
More News:
Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
POLL: Have your say