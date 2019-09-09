Kayani mops up tail to give Hurley victory

HURLEY were relegated from Premiership 1 despite signing off with a victory at LITTLE GADDESDEN.

The visitors were put into bat and on a difficult pitch, Kelvin Baillie hit 62 and together with Imran Arshad (11) added 37 in 13 overs to set up a useful score. But when Arshad went the side collapsed.

Hurley lost four wickets for 15 in eight overs to rip out the heart of their batting. Ravi Singh led the counter attack with 37 but after he was bowled the rain came meaning they closed on 147-8 from 43 overs.

Set with a revised target of 136 from 39 overs, Hurley made life difficult for themselves by dropping catches. The hosts made 61 before Hurley made the breakthrough as Ridgeway dismissed both openers in his first two overs before they slumped to 65-4.

With four overs left, Gaddesden had sunk to 119-7 with four overs left but, needing nine from 12 balls, a boundary followed by a six ended the contest.

FRIETH had to settle for second place in Premiership 2 after they lost to CADMORE END, who were crowned champions.

Cadmore were 184 all out in their innings, which lasted 45 overs. In reply, Frieth hit 146 before they were bowled out with Amar Gahfoor top-scoring for 52 runs.

Meanwhile, half-centuries for R Ashcroft (76), M Cooper (58) and W Stevens (55) was not enough for HARPSDEN 2nds as they were outgunned by HOLYPORT in their clash.

HURLEY 2nds ended their season in Division 2 with a comprehensive victory over THE LEE 2nds.

Mike Walton and Shoaib Kayani reached 52 in the 15th over for Hurley when Kayani was bowled. Yasir Gul and Walton then added 93 for the second wicket before Gul lofted Charlie Line to Cupit for 51.

Fayyaz Kayani then joined the skipper and upped the scoring rate with a flurry of boundaries.

Rain forced the players from the field with Hurley 210-3 from 38 overs. Resuming, Hurley pushed the score to 245 before the declaration with Walton undefeated on 61.

Hurley opened the bowling with debutant John Munday who struggled to find his length with his first over going for 28 runs.

Fayyaz Kayani then made the breakthrough before the visitors slumped to

141-5.

A gutsy partnership of 25 brought The Lee back into the game but then Raheem Dad took 2-10 before Kayani mopped up the tail and he ended with figures of 5-26 to end the game.