Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hospice women have heads shaved for charity

Hospice women have heads shaved for charity

THREE women working at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed had their heads shaved for the charity.

Nursing staff Janella Davies and Katie Lovegrove and volunteer receptionist Nicole Fallon raised £1,228.

Ms Fallon said: “I am constantly amazed by the bravery of all those who walk through the door. I am doing this in support of those who lose their hair due to illness.”

Mrs Davies (left) and Ms Fallon are pictured with Ted James who has his own barber shop in Bell Street, Henley, and shaved their heads free of charge.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33