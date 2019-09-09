Hospice women have heads shaved for charity

THREE women working at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed had their heads shaved for the charity.

Nursing staff Janella Davies and Katie Lovegrove and volunteer receptionist Nicole Fallon raised £1,228.

Ms Fallon said: “I am constantly amazed by the bravery of all those who walk through the door. I am doing this in support of those who lose their hair due to illness.”

Mrs Davies (left) and Ms Fallon are pictured with Ted James who has his own barber shop in Bell Street, Henley, and shaved their heads free of charge.