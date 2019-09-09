Open hospital

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
THE Royal Berkshire Hospital’s annual members’ open day will take place tomorrow (Saturday) in the Trust Education Centre, Craven Road, Reading, from 9am to 1.30pm.
Visitors will be able to see the medical museum and explore 180 years of history at the hospital.
Tours of departments including radiotherapy and pharmacy will be available. To book a place, call 0118 322 7405.
09 September 2019
More News:
Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
POLL: Have your say