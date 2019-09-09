Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Open hospital

THE Royal Berkshire Hospital’s annual members’ open day will take place tomorrow (Saturday) in the Trust Education Centre, Craven Road, Reading, from 9am to 1.30pm.

Visitors will be able to see the medical museum and explore 180 years of history at the hospital.

Tours of departments including radiotherapy and pharmacy will be available. To book a place, call 0118 322 7405.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33