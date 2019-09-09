Planners should follow own policy

Sir, — Being a defender of the character of our wonderful countryside and its built environment is no easy task.

When an entirely inappropriate planning proposal is submitted, such as the one for huge dressage training mirrors in Britwell Salome (Standard, August 30), we are put in a very difficult position.

This is especially so when, in my opinion, there is increasingly less support from our once rigorous local planning authority.

The guiding tenet of planning policy within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and conservation areas has always been that any proposal must conserve and enhance the character of the landscape.

It is clearly stated in South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan (policy C1) that “development that would adversely affect the distinctive features of the landscape character areas will not be permitted”.

This is unequivocal and if the council believes in its own policies the Britwell Salome planning application should have been dismissed out of hand since it is the very antithesis of this policy.

So, too, should an application to replace a lovely beech hedge with, of all things, a memorial wall at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe.

Yet, to my horror, I heard recently that this abomination has been granted planning consent — in complete defiance of the council’s own conservation policies.

What the heck is going on here? The applicant states that the 1m high brick and flint wall would “reflect an existing brick and flint wall surrounding the church’s original churchyard nearby”.

Such a wall does not exist and, indeed, the conservation officer has referred to the open boundaries.

The brick that has been specified for the new wall is a fairly average looking thing and coming all the way from Shropshire when a much more beautiful, wood-fired brick is available from a Chilterns’ brickyard.

Knapped flints have been specified but these are entirely inappropriate since those of the church are not.

And with substantial concrete and steel foundations, the entire embodied energy cost of this absurd proposal is huge... to replace a hedge that, of course, sequestrates CO2.

What could be a more appropriate boundary in this wonderfully unspoilt sylvan Chilterns location than a beech hedge?

I implore the parochial church council to reconsider. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Sargeantson

Britwell Salome