Caterpillar with artistic touch...

Sir, — Maybe this photograph will make you smile.

I think the caterpillar was trying to be very artistic when chomping away on this laurel leaf. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

Sir, — Thank heaven for Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes.

Reading about the caterpillar that eats box plants (Standard, August 30), I checked my plants.

There seemed to be a great deal of sawdust on them. Delving deeper, I saw a striped green caterpillar. But only one.

Then I saw little curled up leaves and each one had a caterpillar.

I checked all of my box plants (there are many) and all were being attacked. The sawdust was their droppings.

Thank you, Vincent, for the warning. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Pryce

Caversham