Monday, 09 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Caterpillar with artistic touch...

Caterpillar with artistic touch...

Sir, — Maybe this photograph will make you smile.

I think the caterpillar was trying to be very artistic when chomping away on this laurel leaf. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

Sir, — Thank heaven for Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes.

Reading about the caterpillar that eats box plants (Standard, August 30), I checked my plants.

There seemed to be a great deal of sawdust on them. Delving deeper, I saw a striped green caterpillar. But only one.

Then I saw little curled up leaves and each one had a caterpillar.

I checked all of my box plants (there are many) and all were being attacked. The sawdust was their droppings.

Thank you, Vincent, for the warning. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Pryce

Caversham

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33