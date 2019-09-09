Caterpillar with artistic touch...

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Sir, — Maybe this photograph will make you smile.
I think the caterpillar was trying to be very artistic when chomping away on this laurel leaf. — Yours faithfully,
Terry Allsop
Ewelme
Sir, — Thank heaven for Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes.
Reading about the caterpillar that eats box plants (Standard, August 30), I checked my plants.
There seemed to be a great deal of sawdust on them. Delving deeper, I saw a striped green caterpillar. But only one.
Then I saw little curled up leaves and each one had a caterpillar.
I checked all of my box plants (there are many) and all were being attacked. The sawdust was their droppings.
Thank you, Vincent, for the warning. — Yours faithfully,
Jane Pryce
Caversham
