Your letters...

Unacceptable development

Sir, — I write with reference to Thames Properties’ plans to build 72 homes in a field off Fair Mile, Henley, (Standard, August 30).

It is disappointing that no effort has been made to “marry up” the existing site plan with the proposed layout, neither in orientation nor in scale.

Nor have the constraint boundaries of the conservation area on the eastern side, on which part of the planned development is to go, and on the west, where the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty adjoins the development, been marked up.

Neither are the plans at all helpful for getting a clear understanding of what impact the proposals will have on the character of its immediate surroundings as well as on the protected wider Chiltern landscape of the outstanding Fair Mile valley.

The Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan accepted the site for 60 dwellings with the proviso that these would allow for plenty of green, open spaces as well as affordable housing.

The purchase of the additional land of Field Cottage, a large plot with only one house on it, has resulted in new plans for 72 dwellings, i.e. 12 more, leading to overdevelopment with many very large units planned to accommodate flats on what is mainly a green field site.

Not only is part of it in the Fair Mile conservation area, the entire south-western site is bounded by the AONB, all of it rising ground.

The latter is of particular concern, as two of the largest buildings, with their heights, enormously deep span and vast roofs, are located at the top of the slope next to the AONB boundary.

They will not only dominate the new housing estate but will have a negative impact on the AONB and the conservation area on both sides of the protected Fair Mile valley.

Instead of using the opportunity of the larger site to preserve more of the green lung, which is such an important factor in this much cherished one mile, well-treed entrance to the town, the new plan crams in a large number of buildings with only a very minimal communal, open space.

Furthermore, the type and design of the proposed homes are out of character with this part of the conservation area, giving only a very distant nod to local traditional building forms and use of local materials.

Good examples of modest groups of homes exist on the opposite side of Fair Mile. Such cottages are useful examples for not only creating a village feel but also in particular to accommodate social housing and first-time buyers’ needs, urgently required in Henley.

The vernacular use of flint, bricks and tiles can be found in these nearby examples as well as throughout the Chilterns.

Unfortunately, the drawings for the proposed dwellings show a typical example of the misuse of local materials in a non-

traditional way.

There is a strange mix of the non-structural use of flints and bricks, often topped by timber boarding, perhaps as a nod to weather-boarded barns, but not seen in this form for houses.

All this clearly shows a total lack of understanding as to how and why local materials were used and the pleasing vernacular tradition of the Chilterns developed over many centuries.

This tradition needs to be respected, not replaced with a scatter-gun approach to create exterior decorations.

Maybe consulting the Chiltern Conservation Board’s publication Chilterns Buildings Design Guide and its supplementary technical advice would lead to a better understanding and more pleasing results and preserve and enhance the character of “this stunning entrance to the northern side of Henley” as South Oxfordshire District Council’s Henley conservation area character appraisal calls it.

In its present form, the proposal is not acceptable as it fails to preserve or enhance the character of the conservation area or the setting of the AONB and would diminish the beneficial effect the existing open and green landscape and large gardens have on helping towards improving the poor air quality in parts of the town. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Planning field officer, Chiltern Society, Vicarage Road, Henley

Impractical cafe culture

Sir, — Your correspondent Phil Perry dreamed of “significantly widening the pavement on the north side of Hart Street to extend the café culture or perhaps while away an hour” and in the process remove the on- street parking (Standard, August 30).

The width of the road in Hart Street — a major route through the town — permits parking, many dozens of deliveries every day, and the ability for taxis to turn around, while maintaining a two-way traffic flow.

To many people in town, Hart Street looks like a commercial street. A closer look (via 192.com) reveals that it contains more than 40 residential properties, not only in individual houses, but above and behind many of the shops and offices.

This could make it one of the most densely populated streets in Henley.

Most of these residences do not have private parking facilities and rely on very scarce on-street parking spaces. Deliveries to these properties can currently be made without blocking through-traffic.

Of much greater frequency are daily deliveries from very large vehicles to the six restaurants/pubs and two hotels in the street.

The only disabled parking in the centre of town is on the north side of Hart Street; buses and taxis use one lane on the south side without causing undue congestion.

A narrower Hart Street would mean the relocation of these facilities.

The hoped-for café culture would be severely restricted by the need to provide access over the pavement for three private and three commercial car parks behind the frontage of north side buildings.

A real show-stopper is St Mary’s Church. Currently, parishioner parking is allowed on the curtilage of the church, which is only accessible by driving over the pavement.

While this might not upset too many sidewalk coffee drinkers on a Sunday morning, you can imagine the problems of a Saturday afternoon bride dodging among the tables. Let’s not even think of navigating a coffin through the crowds!

I don’t see this ever happening. — Yours faithfully,

John Louth

Hart Street, Henley

Terrible state of toilets

Sir, — Having visited Henley the week before last, I feel I must tell you how shocked I was at the state of the public toilets in the station car park. Your visitors must be horrified.

Please employ a team to care for these toilets. You should be ashamed. — Yours faithfully,

V E Chant

Victoria Road, Alton, Hants

A South Oxfordshire District Council spokeswoman responded: “We are sorry that the letter writer was disappointed with the public toilets at Henley station.

“Those, like all our public toilets, are cleaned at least once per day, often twice, seven days a week by our cleaning contractors, Healthmatic.

“If anyone using the toilets finds them in an unacceptable state, we would ask they get in touch with Healthmatic using the contact details posted outside the toilets and on our website. In this way, the matter can be dealt with quickly and efficiently for the next users.

“Healthmatic can be contacted on (01249) 822063 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and on (01249) 823143 out of office hours.”

Protecting nature

Sir, — Those who watched BBC1’s Countryfile on the Sunday before last would have been treated to some charming footage about one of Britain’s rarest and most protected mammals, the hazel dormouse.

This shy and delightful animal lives in Lambridge Wood, the subject of recent correspondence (Standard, August 23 and 30).

The owners of the separate parts of this wood have an obligation to protect its wildlife.

The rare fauna and flora are why the wood is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a fact not mentioned by Brenda Armati.

There are several footpaths through the wood and one bridleway along its northern edge.

We wish only that walkers will respect the legal rights of way marked on the Ordnance Survey map and that cyclists will adhere to the bridleway.

Some users have treated the woodland as if it were “right to roam”, ignoring the standard signs placed there by the Chiltern Society.

This is why we have reluctantly placed more specific notices pointing out the SSSI status and requesting that the legal ways are observed.

We do not wish to be authoritarian but we do wish to protect the environment from bands of nocturnal cyclists using the footpaths.

There are other rarities to be found in the woodlands, whose history and natural history I described in my book about Lambridge, The Wood for the Trees.

Trashing the signs helps neither walkers nor dormice. — Yours faithfully,

Professor Richard Fortey

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Cyclists with no manners

Sir, — I applaud J Carrell for raising the topic of cyclists (Standard, August 30).

It is difficult to think of any other group of people following their sport which causes so much inconvenience to the rest of the population.

The issue surely is not merely whether or not groups of sport cyclists comply with the law but whether or not they show good manners and due consideration to other road users.

Sadly, in my experience, they often do not.

Groups of cyclists often hold up long lines of cars and never think of pulling to the side or slowing down to allow them to pass at convenient places.

At the weekends in Henley, large groups stop for refreshments and carelessly obstruct the pavements with their machines while they do so. I, too, have often seen cyclists make obscene gestures at motorists and shout at pedestrians, with never a thought of slowing down or ringing a bell to warn of their silent approach.

Riding a bike should not prevent good manners and proper consideration for others. It is not necessary to be as arrogant as some sports cyclists evidently are. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Good reasons to remain

As a dual qualified aeronautical engineer and a marketer, I am appalled at the possibility of leaving the EU.

Technology does not respect boundaries, as witnessed by the pan-European aerospace industries that have developed.

For example, I was heavily involved in the modification of the RAF’s Puma helicopters from HC1 to HC2. This required liaison and physical work not only in the UK but also in France and Romania.

If you fly on business or leisure you are likely to fly on an Airbus, the wings of which are designed and built in the UK.

The aircraft we fly in are utilised fully, flying multiple legs within Europe, for example, Gatwick to Berlin, Berlin to Madrid, Madrid to Rome and so on until it eventually arrives back in the UK.

Leaving without a deal could lead to uneconomic routeing from UK to Europe and return.

To marketing, despite fancy words, it is simple buying and selling. Price quality and service come into the equation: is it cheaper to sell to next door with shorter delivery miles, ease of personal visits commonality of standards or half way across the world with long delivery trips and having to meet different standards in different countries?

When buying, do we pop out to the local neighbourhood or fly to another continent to order and await delivery? — Yours faithfully,

Brian Benson AMRAeS, MCIM

Ewelme

Terrifying week for all

Sir, — This is the most exciting week in our parliamentary history since 1653 when Cromwell became Lord Protector.

With Big Boris, playing the role of King Charles, and whoever (could it actually be wee Jeremy?) donning the mantel of Cromwell, we are certainly going to have a terrific week.

And I mean “terrific” in the original sense of the word i.e. terrifying.

What a foolish position BB has now put us in. He is making Mrs May’s rather enigmatic attempts to sort out our EU problems look stateswomanlike.

Can anyone really believe that BB will fire (deselect) the Tory MPs who may vote this week with their conscience to stop a no-deal Brexit?

It is doubtful that he actually has the power to do that and, even if he did, not only will he have to face competition at the soon-to-come election from the Brexit Party members, he would have to face independent Tory candidates, some of whom would be among the finest Tories in the country.

Does BB actually think that anyone believes him saying that negotiating with Brussels is actually the same as playing poker, or worse, Russian roulette?

BB wants us to swallow the line that holding a gun to our own head and telling the EU we will shoot ourselves if they are not nice to us will win the day. Are we really that silly to believe this?

Our Prime Minister, or BB, which I think is a better description of him as he was, after all, the creation of 160 desperately frustrated Tory MPs and 92,153 Conservative Party members, might yet have a special place in British history.

George Canning did not quite make four months in office as prime minister. Will BB do any better? Hard to tell. — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

Stop no deal Brexit please

Sir, — This is an open letter to Henley MP John Howell.

This week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he will be suspending Parliament.

The motive for this seems obvious — to run down the clock and make a no deal Brexit inevitable. The length of the prorogation supports this.

We understand that you didn’t back Boris Johnson to be the Conservative Party leader and that you, like many of your constituents, voted to remain in the 2016 EU referendum.

We also understand that you do not support severing all ties with our closest neighbours.

This is clear from you having supported remain, voted for Theresa May’s deal on each occasion it was brought to the Commons and voted against no deal in March.

A no deal Brexit would be incredibly damaging for businesses across the country. There are many businesses in your constituency that are part of Europe-wide supply chains.

There is also a huge amount of uncertainty and a sense of “limbo” for the thousands of EU citizens living and working in this constituency.

Time is now running out and we are asking you to join with other Oxfordshire MPs like Ed Vaizey, Anneliese Dodds and Layla Moran in opposing a no deal Brexit and doing whatever it takes to stop it from happening. — Yours faithfully,

Councillors Pieter-Paul Barker, Maggie Filipova-Rivers, Sarah Gray, Kate Gregory, Victoria Haval, Alexandrine Kantor, George Levy, Leigh Rawlings, Anne-Marie Simpson and David Turner (Liberal Democrats) and Robin Bennett, Sam Casey-Rerhaye, Peter Dragonetti, Andrea Powell (Green), Jo Robb and Sue Roberts (Green)

South Oxfordshire District Council

Go back to the people

Editor, — This Brexit business is probably becoming a real bore but your readership might be interested in my letter (below) to Henley MP John Howell after he spoke to some members of the Open Britain Henley group on Friday. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Giuliani

Wilson Avenue, Henley

Dear Mr Howell,

Thank you for your time and expressing your views. You made a number of points, such as the Council of Europe/Singapore/Brexit not being raised as an issue on doorsteps (that you have visited) and that the Henley constituency voted to remain, albeit by a small majority.

A key point you mentioned was the “fix” that the referendum result must be respected.

Given this fix and the resulting sole focus on leaving the EU — on some terms or none — over the last three years, there has been very little serious discussion, investigation or action regarding:

a. The reasons people voted to leave the EU and

b The advantages (and disadvantages) of being a member of the EU.

It could be argued that the referendum result has been very much respected by three years of intense negotiation with the EU but the circle has not been/cannot be squared.

But rather than say to the people of Britain that this is the case, you, your government colleagues and some on the backbenches continue to look to respect “the will of the people” by some form of “deal”.

Generally, compromise is an essential part of politics and normal life but in this case, unfortunately, whatever compromise is/has been arrived at does not work.

I am a supporter of parliamentary democracy (and much less so of direct democracy) but if you and your fellow parliamentarians cannot get a handle on democracy beyond “the people have decided” concept, then you should go back to “the people”, albeit reluctantly.

However much you might be defending the referendum result in terms of democracy, given the (not uncommon) views of some leavers, you might think again before proceeding into the future with these people as bedfellows.

Thanks again for your time.

P.S. I do understand that you will be under pressure from other views, particularly within the local Tory party, so best wishes on maintaining and sustaining your reselection as a Conservative candidate.

Festival litterbugs

Sir, — It seems to me that when a politician or political commentator states that something is “unacceptable” it should simply be taken to mean that it does not accord with their own personal view, however extreme or misguided that might be.

What is unacceptable is the behaviour of certain Reading Festival attendees who left behind huge amounts of waste, including abandoned tents and related items.

These people should not be accepted at the festival in 2020 unless they pay a “pitch deposit” refundable only if they leave nothing behind. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

Can’t blame hall costs

The Goring village hall management committee was disappointed to read that Goring Village Greenfingers believes the possible demise of its summer show is due to the hall hire charges being increased due to an extensive refurbishment (Standard, August 30).

This claim is completely unfounded.

Following a survey of other local hall hire charges undertaken in February 2017, Goring village hall’s charges were scrutinised. The survey showed that the hall needed to realign charges to better reflect the facilities provided in each of its rooms as well as remain competitive within the local area.

As a result, the hire charges for the two main rooms were proposed to increase by a modest £1 per hour. The smaller room rate was not to increase but a minimum hire charge was removed.

The proposal was unanimously approved at the committee meeting in April 2017. The increases were not implemented until September 2017 and only applied to bookings made after September 1.

As Greenfingers had booked early for 2018, there was no additional charge that year. In 2019, the increase in charges cost Greenfingers £11 against 2018, a 4.2 per cent increase.

Despite the £50,000+ cost of the stage refurbishment project, which is due to be completed in October, there are no plans to further increase hire charges because the project has been funded by grants, donations and fund-raising.

The project therefore has no impact whatsoever on the Greenfingers show. — Yours faithfully,

Bernard Novell

Chairman, Goring village hall trustees

Well done on ticket sales

Editor, — What wonderful news that the Kenton Theatre achieved record ticket sales for the second year running in the 2018/19 season.

To reach the 25,000 ticket mark for the first time is no mean feat for a 214-year-old with 240 seats!

Congratulations to Paula Price-Davies, all the artists and the terrific team of volunteers who keep the theatre running, in particular the administratively awesome Marjorie Moran.

And a warm welcome to new general manager Max Lewendel on getting 2019/20 off to a great start this week with two sell-out shows from Joe Brown. — Yours

faithfully,

Tom Ryan

River Terrace, Henley

Thank you for support

Sir, — We recently had a Seventies celebration here at the Lashbrook House care home in Shiplake (Standard, August 9). The raffle was supported by local businesses. Please could you do a thank you to them in the paper?

The proceeds will help improve residents’ lives as we can now purchase some sensory equipment and organise some more trips out.

We would like to say a big thank-you to the following: Shiplake post office, the Baskerville pub in Shiplake, Tudor Antiques, Gorvett & Stone, Biggie Best, Boots, Space NK, Cook, the Bell Bookshop and Interior Designs Henley, all in Henley, and Redlands in Reading. — Yours faithfully,

Louise Light

Life enrichment co-ordinator, Lashbrook House, Mill Road, Shiplake

Singing in the rain

Editor, — On the evening of August 16, Opera Prelude performed a concert entitled Jolly Fine Boating Weather in our garden for local charities.

Our title turned out to have tempted the rain gods to visit us for this performance and we received blessed water in abundance!

Being British, we withstood the worst — with great help from a tent — and proceeded to enjoy some splendid and moving renditions of past popular songs performed by the beautifully trained voices of the Opera Prelude ensemble. A considerable sum was raised for the four very worthwhile local charities and we would like to thank all our many helpers for their support. Also all those who made many generous contributions to the evening.

We must make mention of Hurlingham Tents, Lulus and Henley Theatre Services who all, with very short notice, performed miracles to keep us all dry.

Also the full house despite the weather was most impressive. We thank you all for steadfast support. — Yours faithfully,

Alan and Carol Pontin

Mill Lane, Henley

Record year for Birdstock

Sir, — Birdstock, the annual music day at the Bird in Hand in Henley took place on Sunday.

In this, the event’s 15th year, music was once again provided throughout the afternoon by regulars of the pub with a couple of special guests. As usual, the day was fantastically supported and Andy Crowdy and I would like to thank everyone who attended and were so generous with their donations to local charities.

This year Birdstock raised a record £2,000.

We would also like to thank everyone who helped put on this unique event and for their hard work throughout the day.

Finally, a huge thank-you to Graham and Celia Steward at the Bird in Hand for hosting such a special event for us all. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Hawkins

Shiplake Cross

You moved Olympics!

Sir, — I’m sure you will enjoy telling Thomas Octavius that he got a date wrong in his Hidden Henley piece about the plaques at Poplar Point in memory of Kenneth Payne and Peter Coni (Standard, August 30).

Payne did row in the GB eight which came fourth at the 1932 Olympics but the Games took place in Los Angeles, not Henley.

The eight, rowing as Leander Club, had earlier that year won the Grand Challenge Cup at Henley Royal Regatta.

The second time the Olympic regatta was held at Henley was of course in 1948, when there were gold medals for Great Britain in the coxless pairs and the double sculls, with the eight winning a silver.

I know because I was an excited young spectator at the time, while the 1932 Olympics were held a year before I was born. — Yours faithfully,

John Luker

Station Road, Shiplake