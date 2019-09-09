Broadband signup is superfast

TWO-THIRDS of rural households in Oxfordshire with access to superfast broadband have signed up, according to figures from Internet Service Provider Review. This is one of the highest sign-up rates in the country.

It follows the roll-out of rural broadband by Oxfordshire County Council and BT with support from the Government.

David Bartholomew, the council’s cabinet member for finance and communication, said: “Superfast broadband take-up has exceeded all expectations. When the programme started it was anticipated take-up would be 25 per cent, not 66 per cent, and the contract with BT was negotiated on this basis. This very much higher rate has resulted in gainshare payments that have flowed back to the council to be reinvested in the programme.”