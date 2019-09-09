Businesses improve hygiene

TWO businesses which held one-star food hygiene ratings have achieved top marks after being inspected again.

The Crown Inn at Benson now holds five stars, or “very good”, under the Scores on the Doors scheme following a visit by South Oxfordshire District Council’s officers.

When it was previously visited a year before it achieved only a single star, meaning “improvement necessary”, but that was under the previous owners.

It is now managed by Tim Harwood, who said that when he took over in December that he understood the importance of food hygiene and would run it differently.

Inspectors now say its performance is “good” in the three key areas of correct food handling, the cleanliness of the premises and the maintenance of up-to-date storage, cooking and training records.

Hemdean Stores in Hemdean Road, Caversham, now holds five stars following an inspection by Reading Borough Council’s officers.

The business, also known as HK Stores, had been given one star at the previous visit in July 2017.

John Kapoor, who has run the business for more than 20 years, said he mostly lost marks because of the condition of the building but had made the necessary improvements.

Inspectors now say food handling and record-keeping are very good while the cleanliness of the premises is good.

Also inspected in July and August were the Three Horseshoes in Reading Road, Henley, which got three stars while the Pielicious catering firm, also based in the town, scored five.

Olivier at the Red Lion in Britwell Salome scored top marks while the Miller of Mansfield in Goring high street got four stars.

The Greyhound and Red Lion pubs in Peppard Common got three stars, as did the Orange Bakery in Gorwell, Watlington, and the Don Giovanni Italian restaurant off the Ridgeway near Goring.

Also visited were, all in Caversham: Costa Coffee, Church Street (five stars), Stir Fry Caversham, Church Street (four stars), the Baron Cadogan, Prospect Street (four stars) and the Gardens café at Caversham Court Gardens (three stars).

All scores are published at ratings.food.gov.uk