It’s the season of bites, rashes and other natural nasties

MANY of us will have been out and about this summer, whether abroad in sunny climes or closer to home in our own countryside.

With all this time spent outdoors and surrounded by nature, GPs tend to find that the coughs and colds of winter are replaced by rashes, bites and myriad other ailments that are inflicted upon us by the natural world in which we live.

Flora and fauna across the globe can be deadly. The most dangerous of all in terms of mortality per year is the mosquito, largely due to its carriage of malaria. According to the World Health Organisation, it is estimated malaria is responsible for around 750,0000 deaths annually.

Snakes kill around 50,000 people each year across the planet. The most poisonous is the inland taipan (found in Australia) which kills 80 per cent of people that are bitten.

Dogs carrying rabies can be blamed for around 25,000 deaths covering various regions, and in North America bears contribute the largest mortality rate followed closely by the rattlesnake.

In Africa, the hippopotamus could be classed as the most dangerous land mammal in its purest sense, killing around 500 people a year just due to its weight and surprising speed when threatened; more than lions and crocodiles.

Fortunately for us in the UK, we do not have hippos and crocodiles lurking in our ponds, or grizzly bears lounging among the trees.

We do have a wide variety of flora and fauna that can at best create an inconvenience and at worst — albeit less often than other more exotic locations — a fatal outcome.

I’ll start with something we’ve already mentioned. Man’s best friend, while not rabid in this country, can still inflict a nasty bite.

Dog attacks in the UK have been known to kill with around two fatalities each year. There are roughly 200,000 other non-fatal attacks.

The main issue with a dog is the risk of infection. Like people, animals carry a lot of bacteria in their mouths so if these get into a wound, it can cause problems.

If, for example, you have been bitten by a dog and it has broken the skin, this needs attention. Clean the wound under running warm tap water, remove any teeth or hair left in situ, gently squeeze it to encourage bleeding but if the bleeding is heavy, apply a clean dressing and pressure. If it’s severe, it’s best to go to accident and emergency in case it needs stitching and often these will require antibiotics.

Something that has gained a lot of media attention in recent times is the risk of something more subtle than a dog bite.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can cause a mild flu-like illness in the short term. In a small number of cases, however, there is a tendency for it to cause longer term issues such as fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue symptoms for reasons not fully understood. Therefore it is always preferable to treat as early as possible.

The bacteria is tick-borne, ticks being small arachnids that lie in wait in long grass and leafy woodland, latching on to any passing exposed skin — a good reason to avoid shorts in such environments. Once on, they take a meal of blood and in doing so transfer the bacteria over to our bodies.

Afterwards, sometimes up to four weeks, you may notice a characteristic rash resembling a target, so if you see this, or have had a tick bite and experience some mild viral symptoms shortly afterwards, it is best to see your GP as they may want to treat with some antibiotics sooner rather than later.

Keeping with bites, mosquitos, mites, midges and horseflies are the most common offenders and as GPs we will often have people attending with concerns that their bites are becoming infected.

Infected bites are less common than we think. The truth is that some people react to bites more than others. At the more severe end of the scale (and it’s usually around the calf and ankle) a bite can become sore, raised and develop a surrounding area of erythema (redness). If this is even in all directions it is less likely to be infection rather that just a bad local reaction. Antibiotics are probably given out far too readily and unnecessarily for such an issue.

If, however, you start to notice redness tracking upwards or downwards in a line or you begin to feel feverish and unwell, you may want to see a GP.

Otherwise, the best way forward is to prevent itching with an antihistamine, wash with warm water and soap and apply ice and it should (eventually) go down.

It isn’t just animals that cause issues. It is not uncommon for people to develop various rashes that, on first inspection, can be quite perplexing.

It is always worth considering therefore whether it could be related to contact with any plants and flowers, particularly if they correspond to only the exposed hands and forearms or ankles and nowhere else.

Sap from oleander, mezereon and euphorbia, to name just a few, can cause red weals and blisters on the skin and those from hogweed, rue and the common fig can render your skin sensitive and painful whenever exposed to sunlight. Chrysanthemums are one of many that can cause contact dermatitis and, if ingested, foxglove can cause nausea, headache and diarrhoea.

Deadly nightshade produces berries that can be fatal but at the very least may cause sweating, nausea and breathing difficulties.

If you have a child presenting with these symptoms after playing in a garde, it is best to get them checked, preferably with the implicated plant or flower in hand.

Bees and wasps can be a bit of a menace this time of year but for many they can be deadly.

Allergy to bee or wasp stings can be fatal through the allergy driven process known as anaphylaxis. In the UK, around five to 12 people a year succumb to this as a result of a sting from a bee or wasp.

If you are stung and develop lip or tongue swelling or breathing difficulty, you must call 999 and it may be best to carry an epi-pen if you know you have had this reaction in the past.

For those not allergic, these stings can pack a powerful punch either way and will generally cause redness, swelling and pain for up to a week.

The best way to treat them is with ice, keep them raised, wash the area with soap and water and try to remove the sting. Don’t try to tweeze them out as this may just inject more venom. Try brushing it with a fingernail or the end of a credit card.

We may not have the most venomous animals in the UK but there are around 15 different species of spiders known to bite.

The most painful is from the false widow spider which is comparable to a wasp sting. Fortunately, there have been no recorded deaths from a spider bite. However, we do have one species of poisonous snake – the adder. Its venom is 40 times less potent than its cousins elsewhere but there have been 14 recorded deaths since 1876 in the UK.

Many more are bitten and, like stings from wasps and bees, the main issue is allergic reaction. Wounds can also become infected or necrotic, so it is best to get these checked by a doctor if you are concerned.

After all of that, it may be of interest to know that deer and cows are two of the most dangerous animals we face, the former due to road collisions and the latter due to trampling in fields.

So the next time you go for a walk in the countryside, bear in mind that harm might come from unexpected sources. Make sure you heed all of the above to stay safe and healthy and its best to avoid eating any berries or mushrooms unless you’re certain they are not harmful. If you’ve read this far, congratulations.

Just imagine how long it would be if we all lived in Australia.

