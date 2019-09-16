Time to apply

Monday, 16 September 2019

PARENTS of children born between September 1, 2008 and August 31, 2009 can now apply for a secondary school place in Oxfordshire.

Paper application forms are available from schools but Oxfordshire County Council advises applying online for efficiency and security.

Last year, 85.8 per cent of families were given a place at their first choice school.

The deadline for online applications is midnight on Thursday, October 31. For more information, visit www.oxfordshire.gov.uk/
secondaryadmissions

