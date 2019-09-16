Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Belated boost

A RECORD £9,000 was raised for Thames Valley Air Ambulance by this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run following a late donation.

A total of 85 tractors and 58 trailers took part in the run across the Hambleden Valley in May.

The event has now raised almost £57,000 for the charity in 13 years.

Organiser Gary Anderson said: “I’m speechless apart from saying thank you.”

Next year’s run will take place on Sunday, May 13.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33