Belated boost

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
FLASHING signs that remind drivers of the 30mph ... [more]
Monday, 16 September 2019
A RECORD £9,000 was raised for Thames Valley Air Ambulance by this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run following a late donation.
A total of 85 tractors and 58 trailers took part in the run across the Hambleden Valley in May.
The event has now raised almost £57,000 for the charity in 13 years.
Organiser Gary Anderson said: “I’m speechless apart from saying thank you.”
Next year’s run will take place on Sunday, May 13.
16 September 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say