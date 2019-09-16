Belated boost

A RECORD £9,000 was raised for Thames Valley Air Ambulance by this year’s Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run following a late donation.

A total of 85 tractors and 58 trailers took part in the run across the Hambleden Valley in May.

The event has now raised almost £57,000 for the charity in 13 years.

Organiser Gary Anderson said: “I’m speechless apart from saying thank you.”

Next year’s run will take place on Sunday, May 13.