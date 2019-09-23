Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Family support charity celebrates 30 years

Family support charity celebrates 30 years

HOME-START is celebrating 30 years of helping families in South Oxfordshire.

The charity has supported thousands of vulnerable families with a child under the age of five who may be struggling to cope with issues such as postnatal illness, multiple births, family breakdown or isolation.

Trained volunteers visit families each week to provide practical and emotional support.

This can help parents to build the skills, confidence and community connections that will have a lasting impact on relationships, happiness, child development and their family’s ability to thrive.

The charity also runs four baby support groups for expectant and new parents and helps serving families at RAF Benson.

For more information, visit www.homestart-southernoxfordshire.org.uk

Pictured are staff, trustees and volunteers past and present.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33