Family support charity celebrates 30 years

HOME-START is celebrating 30 years of helping families in South Oxfordshire.

The charity has supported thousands of vulnerable families with a child under the age of five who may be struggling to cope with issues such as postnatal illness, multiple births, family breakdown or isolation.

Trained volunteers visit families each week to provide practical and emotional support.

This can help parents to build the skills, confidence and community connections that will have a lasting impact on relationships, happiness, child development and their family’s ability to thrive.

The charity also runs four baby support groups for expectant and new parents and helps serving families at RAF Benson.

For more information, visit www.homestart-southernoxfordshire.org.uk

Pictured are staff, trustees and volunteers past and present.