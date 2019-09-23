Election candidate

THE Liberal Democrats have chosen their prospective parliamentary candidate for the Henley constituency at the next general election.

Laura Coyle lives near Goring and works as a housing solicitor in Oxford, advising tenants and homeless people.

She said: “I’m backing the People’s Vote campaign to give people a say on the Brexit deal with the option to remain. If people don’t want the Conservatives’ Brexit deal, they have every right to reject it and keep the deal we already have with our European neighbours.

“If Boris Johnson wants to push for a no-deal Brexit, he will have to put it to the people as there is no mandate for it.

“In the EU referendum, voters were specifically told that there would be a deal.”