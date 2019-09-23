Monday, 23 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Election candidate

THE Liberal Democrats have chosen their prospective parliamentary candidate for the Henley constituency at the next general election.

Laura Coyle lives near Goring and works as a housing solicitor in Oxford, advising tenants and homeless people.

She said: “I’m backing the People’s Vote campaign to give people a say on the Brexit deal with the option to remain. If people don’t want the Conservatives’ Brexit deal, they have every right to reject it and keep the deal we already have with our European neighbours.

“If Boris Johnson wants to push for a no-deal Brexit, he will have to put it to the people as there is no mandate for it.

“In the EU referendum, voters were specifically told that there would be a deal.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33