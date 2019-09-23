Election candidate

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
THE Liberal Democrats have chosen their prospective parliamentary candidate for the Henley constituency at the next general election.
Laura Coyle lives near Goring and works as a housing solicitor in Oxford, advising tenants and homeless people.
She said: “I’m backing the People’s Vote campaign to give people a say on the Brexit deal with the option to remain. If people don’t want the Conservatives’ Brexit deal, they have every right to reject it and keep the deal we already have with our European neighbours.
“If Boris Johnson wants to push for a no-deal Brexit, he will have to put it to the people as there is no mandate for it.
“In the EU referendum, voters were specifically told that there would be a deal.”
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say