Splashing time is in store at theatre’s Christmas musical

FOLLOWING their record-breaking production of Guys and Dolls in 2018, the Mill at Sonning theatre is delighted to be presenting its Christmas musical, Singin’ in the Rain from Saturday, November 23, to Saturday, February 8.

The greatest movie musical of all time, Singin’ in the Rain features a hit-parade score of Hollywood standards including Make ’em Laugh, You Are My Lucky Star, Good Mornin’ and, of course, Singin’ in the Rain.

A thousand litres of water will be pumped on to the stage during every show, which features water effects by Alasdair Elliott, one of the world’s leading stage water effect technicians. Patrons in the front rows will be given rain macs to wear!

Set in Hollywood in the waning days of the silent screen era, Singin’ in the Rain centres on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood’s leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in the transition from silent films to “talkies”.

Director Joseph Pitcher and musical director/arranger Charlie Ingles return to the Mill following acclaimed Christmas productions of Guys and Dolls (“An effervescent revival, an intimate production that’s razzle-dazzling and pungently seedy” — The Times, four stars), My Fair Lady (“A masterclass in paring down a major musical for a small stage” The Stage, four stars) and High Society.

The choreographer is Ashley Nottingham, whose recent credits include the European premiere of Newsies at Arts Ed and the UK tour of Spamalot.

Tickets are selling fast and include a delicious two-course buffet dinner. To book, call the box office on (0118) 969 8000 or visit www.millatsonning.com