Blood is important to our health... provided it stays inside us

IN many places around the world, the colour red tends to signify danger. This could be down to the fact that objects glow red when hot, for example, but it is often suggested that it is also because it is the colour of blood and, generally speaking, if you can see blood, it is not a good thing.

When not directly visible, blood is busy pumping around our bodies, carrying oxygen to the tissues, taking waste products to be disposed of via our excretory organs, carrying white cells and antibodies to areas of infection and carrying heat from our core to the skin where we do a lot of our temperature control.

An adult human has around five litres of blood circulating at any one time via the heart, the arteries, veins and minuscule capillaries that branch through the tightest and narrowest of spaces. It takes up around eight per cent of our bodyweight and broadly consists of red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets and plasma.

Plasma is the clear yellow fluid that binds it all together. Around 70 per cent water, it also mixes in a cocktail of minerals, proteins, hormones, fats, carbohydrates and antibodies to be transported to wherever they may be needed.

Although blood has a high water content, the fact that it packs in so many useful constituents makes it approximately five times more viscous that water on its own. Red blood cells are a key element and are necessarily numerous with around five billion in each millilitre of blood. They contain the pigment haemoglobin that carries oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Being a pigment, it follows that this is what gives blood its red colour.

White blood cells are so named due to the appearance of the layer in which they settle when a blood sample is centrifuged. It is their job to govern the immune system and fight infections. There are far fewer of these than red blood cells but their role is no less vital. The platelets are cell fragments that circulate and aid in clotting when required. They are extremely important as, without any sort of clotting process, your blood would be oozing from every nook and cranny possible.

As I say, if you can see blood, it is probably not a good thing. When we cut ourselves, the blood is no longer contained by the capillaries and blood vessels and a process known as coagulation occurs. This is an extremely complex process in which the action of the platelets is only the first step.

Any doctor will tell you how challenging it was to learn about the intrinsic and extrinsic pathways of clotting at medical school and it is too involved to go into here. Suffice to say, there are countless proteins and co-factors involved in cascades of reactions all triggered by an initial bleed.

Any number of things can go wrong in this and if there are genetic issues that mean you lack any of these factors, such as in haemophilia, it can mean that you may bleed for much longer than the average person, which can be at best a pain and at worst life-threatening.

It is worth considering how fine a balance exists in the blood’s tendency to clot. On the one hand, you want the process to work well enough that you stop bleeding whenever you cut yourself but not so well that you start developing clots in important spots like your coronary arteries (leading to heart attacks) or the vessels in your brain (leading to strokes).

Likewise, if the blood in the deep veins of a limb become thrombosed (clotted), this can lead to swelling on one side of the blockage as fluid builds up, along with pain, warmth and redness.

This is commonly known as a deep vein thrombosis and can be brought about by prolonged sitting in one position, particularly long air journeys, smoking or abnormal clotting.

If the thrombus (clot) then dislodges and travels up to the lungs, you may suffer a blockage of blood vessels as their diameters shrink below that of the thrombus.

This thrombus becomes an embolus and, if in the lungs, is known as a pulmonary embolus, which is not good news.

People who have had a deep vein thrombosis or a pulmonary embolus or who have other conditions that may predispose to emboli, such as atrial fibrillation, (an irregularly irregular heart rhythm that can increase the risk of strokes through its generation of clots formed by the ensuing turbulent flow within the heart) may require treatment with anti-coagulant medications.

These interfere with the clotting pathways that many of us doctors lost so much sleep over back in our medical school days and the most common one is warfarin.

More recently, new anti-coagulants have been developed. The most popular are the direct oral anti-coagulants which dispense with the need for regular blood tests still required for those taking warfarin.

Of course, if you are more prone to bleeding, an anti-coagulant is the last thing you want. If you have been in an accident and have lost a lot of blood, for example, you may require a transfusion of blood.

The first recorded transfusion was carried out in 1492 on Pope Innocent VII and was not successful.

Following that, there were numerous attempts to transfuse others with varying successes and notable failures.

Often, there was a tendency for recipients to develop reactions to the blood they were given and it was not until the discovery of blood groups (A, B, O and AB) around the turn of the 20th century by a chap called Landsteiner that success become more common than failure.

Since then, many more blood groups have been discovered and transfusion has become an important part of medicine as a whole.

In case you were wondering, blood groups are categorised by the existence of protuberances called antigens on the outer walls of blood cells.

These are sites into which antibodies can potentially lock, destroying the cell if the antibody corresponds to the antigen. For example, in the ABO system, if your blood group is type A you will have only A antigens on your cell walls. In addition, you will have B antibodies floating around that will kick into action as soon as exposed to blood of type B.

Conversely, those in group

B will have B antigens and antibodies to A antigens. If you mix the two types, all chaos may well ensue. Those in AB have both A and B antigens and no antibodies and those in group O have neither A nor B antigens.

Blood and its study (haematology) can be a confusing business and carries many hidden secrets. A phenomenal amount of information and a plethora of vital substances travel to and fro through our bodies and by analysing blood, we can glean a huge amount of information. Indeed there is so much to be found within the blood — even gold, albeit about 0.2mg of it per person.

As long as it stays where it’s supposed to be though, one thing is for sure... it is far more valuable than just the sum of its parts.

• Next time: Medical imaging