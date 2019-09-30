Parkland mansion has 21st century style

DE VERE Wokefield Estate is set in 250 acres of Berkshire’s finest parkland and grounds near Reading and blends an impressive Victorian country mansion with 21st century style, to create a wonderful backdrop for all kinds of Christmas celebrations from Santa Sunday lunches, festive afternoon teas and New Year’s Eve parties.

This festive season, De Vere Wokefield Estate have pulled out all the stops catering for anybody and everybody.

Dance the night away with loved ones or work colleagues at one of their glamorous Great Gatsby Joiner Party Nights with packages including a three-course festive meal, a half bottle of wine per person, live music from party band Penthouse 5 and a DJ until late — all from just £54 per person.

For families looking for something Christmassy to do, De Vere Wokefield Estate are holding Santa Sunday lunches each Sunday and festive afternoon tea with Santa every Saturday throughout December. Visit Santa’s snowy grotto once you’ve enjoyed delicious food. Each child will receive a gift from Santa too. For every child’s place booked for each of these events, De Vere Wokefield Estate will make a donation to the Naomi House & Jacksplace charity. To find out more, visit www.devere.co.uk/

wokefield-estate/christmas