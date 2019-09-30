Museum offers a contemporary festive party venue with a difference

IF you’re looking for a Christmas party venue with a difference, then look no further than Henley’s River & Rowing Museum.

With its riverside location and stunning surroundings, the museum provides a magical backdrop for our festive celebrations.

The award-winning building itself is impressive, creating a fabulous first impression.

The Thames Room is a contemporary events space — a stunning glass-fronted function room with river views and a private terrace, making it ideal for private parties of up to 100 or standing receptions of up to 120.

Whether you’re organising your Christmas Conference, Christmas work “do” or a festive night out with friends, the Thames Room is a blank canvas which gives you the opportunity to theme your Christmas party as spectacularly or as simply as you wish.

Relax in the delightful surroundings, experience exceptional service and enjoy the delicious festive menu: a three-course sit-down dinner, sumptuous buffet or festive canapés — the choice is yours. The River & Rowing Museum is a stunning, unique venue — perfect for your Christmas party.

Early Bird Offer

Book your Christmas party at this magical Oxfordshire venue before October 14, 2019 to receive a 15 per cent discount on room hire.*

To find out more, email events@rrm.co.uk or call the events team on (01491) 415631.

*15 per cent off net room hire cost on Christmas party bookings made up to and including 14 October 2019.