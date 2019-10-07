Book’s a fast track to F1 glory

A BOOK that bills itself as the first and only practical guide to being the next Lewis Hamilton has just been published.

How to be F1 Champion by Richard Porter hit the shelves yesterday (Thursday) priced £9.99.

A spokesman for publishers Virgin Books said: “How to be F1 Champion is the complete guide to hitting the big time in top-flight motorsport, starting with the basics, including the correct look, how to manage your social media account, the art of champagne spraying and how to wear a massive watch.

“Then you’ll be ready to learn more advanced skills such as inserting ‘for sure’ at the start of every sentence, talking about key sponsors while sounding like the life force is draining from your body, and psychologically crushing your teammate without him noticing.

“The book also sets out a strategy for hiring your entourage, and how to treat them once they’re on the payroll. Helpful illustrations accompany the text throughout.”