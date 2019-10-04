Groom brings his work to wedding

A BRIDE and groom both travelled in style to their big day.

Luiz Paranhos arrived on a thoroughbred horse at St John the Evangelist Church in Stoke Row for a celebration of his marriage to Liz Morgan on Saturday.

The 54-year-old Brazilian, who is a groom at Binfield Heath Polo Club, rode Bock from a yard 10 minutes away in Uxmore Lane.

He steered the horse through the church gates and up to the doors before dismounting and posing for photographs with his two best men, Simon Bexx and Pedro De Lamare Filho.

Meanwhile, his 39-year-old bride arrived in a Ford Model TT with her father Martin, who has run the Black Horse pub in Checkendon with his wife Margaret for more than 50 years.

She was followed by her nine bridesmaids and a flower girl who travelled to the church in a trailer pulled by a Massey Ferguson tractor driven by Stan Wilcox.

They were her sisters Clare Wilkinson and Sarah Munday, nieces Natalie and Emma Munday as well as friends Jenny Bexx, Sue Bloomer, Hannah Bloomer, Claire Jones and one-month-old Camilla Martins Oliveria. Her neice Molly Wilkinson was the flower girl.

Mrs Paranhos, was given away by her father, said she didn’t feel upstaged by husband.

She said: “I was so proud of him because it was his idea and I’m so glad it didn’t rain so he could do it. I know it meant a lot to him.

“The vicar was very chuffed because years ago couples would have ridden to the church.

“Luiz’s job is to get all the horses up to scratch and shiny. He gets a lot of compliments on how well they look and he does work very hard.”

The service was led by the Rev Angela Linton, of Langtree Team Ministry, who welcomed the guests.

This was followed by Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles. There were also two poems, a reading from Corinthians and the congregation sang Sing Hosanna.

Towards the end of the service From This Moment On by Shania Twain was played,

The reception was held at the Black Horse, where the couple live and Mrs Paranhos works.

The couple got to know each other when Mr Paranhos used to drink in the pub.

He proposed in January last year after they had been together two years.

The couple were married in Denmark on January 5 at a small service for family but wanted a bigger celebration at home.

Mrs Paranhos said her husband enjoyed the day but was upset that his mother, who is blind in one eye, was not well enough to fly from Brazil.

He was joined by his brother Edward and one of his two sons Marcelo.

Mrs Paranhos said: “It was an amazing day and it was just so nice to have everybody here. It’s the talk of the pub, put it that way.”