Streaming isn’t key to our hearts

RESEARCH by property buyers Good Move has revealed that couples share their house keys before they share Netflix accounts, writes Alison Stodolnic.

Most couples progress through a series of relationship milestones — from saying “I love you” to moving in together and starting a family — and sharing Netflix accounts has become a new one to add to the list.

The report shows that the average time for sharing a Netflix account is one year, three months and nine days.

However, it takes on average only 11 months and three days for couples to give each their house keys — the same amount of time it takes to get around to going on holiday together for the first time.

Good Move director Ross Counsell said: “Giving someone a key to your house is a huge point in a relationship as it shows a lot of trust and commitment, so it was interesting to see that Brits are happy to do so earlier than they are prepared to share streaming services.”