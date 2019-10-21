Streaming isn’t key to our hearts

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
RESEARCH by property buyers Good Move has revealed that couples share their house keys before they share Netflix accounts, writes Alison Stodolnic.
Most couples progress through a series of relationship milestones — from saying “I love you” to moving in together and starting a family — and sharing Netflix accounts has become a new one to add to the list.
The report shows that the average time for sharing a Netflix account is one year, three months and nine days.
However, it takes on average only 11 months and three days for couples to give each their house keys — the same amount of time it takes to get around to going on holiday together for the first time.
Good Move director Ross Counsell said: “Giving someone a key to your house is a huge point in a relationship as it shows a lot of trust and commitment, so it was interesting to see that Brits are happy to do so earlier than they are prepared to share streaming services.”
