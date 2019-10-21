Turkeys put Christmas dinner on the plate

CHRISTMAS is a special time of year (even more so with all the uncertainty we’ve seen in 2019) and though ’tis the season to be jolly, it can come with a side order of anxiety for those preparing the festive feast.

Taking all the worry out of cooking, Copas Traditional Turkeys come with cooking instructions, a no-nonsense timer and, best of all, you don’t even have to baste the bird as Copas turkeys are grown to full maturity and have a delicious layer of fat under the skin.

When it comes to Christmas, only the finest food and drink will do, which is why the Copas family has dedicated six decades to rearing more than 30,000 premium turkeys each year on beautiful acres of luscious Berkshire countryside.

Allowed to roam around under the protection of their own Peruvian alpaca protectors — they scare off foxes — the birds are completely free range, living their best life to maturity at five to seven months.

This gives the flock ample time to develop a lovely layer of fat which, combined with the contented lifestyle, leads to an incomparable flavour.

Providing everything needed for the perfect festive feast, a quick visit to the Copas Turkey online calculator (www.copasturkeys.co.uk/turkey-calculator) ensures the right type of bird is picked for loved ones to enjoy.

Simply input the number of people dining, whether they want organic or non-organic and if they want left-overs, and the calculator does the rest. There is even an option to request dark leg meat.

Working with ethical farming practices, the Copas family use traditional, artisan methods alongside some more contemporary ideas such as firework training and giving the birds musical instruments to entertain themselves.

A Copas Traditional Turkey arrives in a beautifully packaged box with a pop-up timer, family recipes, a sprig of rosemary and prepared giblets to ensure Christmas Day cooking is completely stress-free.

Copas Traditional Turkeys are available at www.copasturkeys.co.uk for home delivery or collection from the farm, and from Britain’s best butchers and independent food retailers nationwide. Whole turkeys are priced from £72. A click and collect service is also available at Harvey Nichols, Knightsbridge.

For more information and a full list of stockists, call 01628 499980 or visit www.copasturkeys.co.uk

STOP PRESS: On September 19th 2019, Copas Traditional Turkeys won “Best Turkey Product: Seasonal” at the 2019 British Poultry Awards for our Whole Free Range Turkey.