As good as the human body is, we all need a helping hand

IN medicine, we look at ways in which to give the body a helping hand sometimes, whether that be through therapeutic procedure or medication.

Occasionally, it is necessary to design various devices which may aid our normal physiology.

With our recent vast leaps in technology, some of these are devilishly complicated. For example, in development at the moment are exoskeletons that connect to our neural systems and may allow paralysed individuals to walk.

Since 1958, we have been using implantable pacemakers to regulate our heart beats and, in some cases, restart them when required. More simply, as early as the 7th century, people have been fashioning dentures to replace missing teeth variously with other human teeth, wood and acrylic.

Here are five more items that lend a significant helping hand.

Glasses

About 61 per cent of the UK population wears glasses or contact lenses. That is 61 per cent of the population that would potentially really struggle with even the simplest of tasks if it were not for these straight- forward everyday aids.

Humans have been wearing glasses since the 13th century, although there is evidence that before this people would peer through “reading stones”, which helped focus the eye a little when reading.

The first lenses were made of quartz and the frames were crafted from bone, leather, wood or steel.

Eyes will most commonly become strained if one spends a lot of time in front of a computer screen or television, particularly if the lighting is poor. This can lead to headaches and soreness in the eyes.

If your visual acuity is reduced at a certain distance, glasses can help to correct this, thereby reducing the strain. It is worth noting that you may not notice any specific symptoms of tired eyes because deterioration in acuity happens so gradually, so it is recommended that you have your eyes tested at the opticians at least every two years unless advised to do so more frequently.

Most items designed to help disability are traditionally designed to appear discreet and understated but so integrated have glasses become in our society that they have become something of a fashion item.

While some opt to wear contact lenses, which negate the need for the frames, some prefer to wear them with pride as an accessory more than an essential adjunct to their health.

Hearing Aids

Hearing gradually reduces with age and even faster if we mistreat our ears.

Cleaning with cotton buds and extended periods in noisy environments, or listening to loud music through headphones, can all cause damage.

The first electrical hearing aid was developed in 1898 before which people used hearing trumpets to amplify sounds for the hard of hearing.

Now we have much smaller and more practical devices that are discreet and effective. They are available on the NHS and you will get far more out of them the earlier you decide to get them.

Walking sticks/balance aids

Walking sticks have also been, in times gone by at least, an item of fashion.

Although they started out as walking aids for those travelling over uneven ground, such as shepherds, they gradually became somewhat of a symbol of power and status.

There is plenty of pictorial evidence of people of note carrying ornamental staffs, from the ancient Egyptians to the Greek gods. During the 1600s, canes became an item of the gentleman’s daily attire, even at one point requiring a licence to carry.

Now they are much more a practical item and can make a huge difference to their users.

Those who are blind and require something to feel their way with and those who are elderly whose balance is not what it once was all benefit, as do those with an injury (thanks to a crutch).

As time goes by, our balance does tend to suffer. There are multiple reasons for this, including muscle atrophy (reduction in muscle bulk), deterioration of the balance apparatus in the middle ear and arthritis. This means that all too often the elderly become prone to falls which can cause severe head injuries and broken hips.

Even those who avoid injury will find that their confidence is hugely knocked and this results in reduced mobility and general activity level.

What follows could include a slow decline in mood, muscle strength and general health.

Simple items such as sticks, walking frames and even bars to aid movement around a house can make a huge difference therefore. If you feel that you might benefit from such things, it is worth getting in contact with your local social services to request an occupational therapy assessment.

Orthotics

Orthotics deserve their own topic in some ways. The word orthotic is from the Greek word orthosis, meaning “making straight”.

It would be easy to say that an orthotic consists of just an insole in a shoe to help with your walking. In fact orthotics can encompass braces, splints, callipers, prosthetics, spinal jackets and helmets to help support weak areas, encourage recovery from injury and prevent injury from occurring in the first place.

Let it be said, however, that using something as simple as an insole in a shoe can be phenomenally effective for any number of conditions and is perhaps underutilised.

Gadgets for diabetes

Diabetes is a huge issue worldwide. There are an estimated four million people living in the UK with the condition and many of those (about 500,000) will be dependent on insulin replacement.

Diabetes occurs when your body cannot either produce enough insulin, or respond to insulin in order to absorb glucose from the blood into the cells where it is used for energy. This results in high blood glucose levels and causes damage in blood vessels all over the body, hence the wide-ranging effects of diabetes.

For those who take insulin (usually for type 1 diabetes diagnosed early in life), monitoring of blood glucose levels is of the utmost importance. Too high and your diabetes control is poor, too low and you could suffer from potentially life-threatening hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar).

The simplest form of checking your blood glucose is with a glucose testing strip, using blood from a prick at the end of your finger. For those who have to check their levels six or more times a day, this can be really invasive.

Technology has come to the rescue in recent times. Implanted glucose meters and insulin pumps that site a small needle into the subcutaneous tissue, usually in the abdomen, help to monitor sugar levels and provide a steady flow of insulin according to the readings taken. For a diabetic, these gadgets really are life-changing.

Even more recently, a glucose monitor known as Freestyle Libra has become available on the NHS in some areas under certain criteria.

Around the size of a £2 coin, it can be implanted into the arm and reads the glucose levels of the interstitial fluid (fluid within the skin) that is normally a little way behind the blood sugar.

Rather than having to repetitively prick your skin for a reading, just passing a sensor over the device gives you good readings of your blood sugars.

As good as our bodies are at what they do, we all need a helping hand sometimes and humanity’s unique ability and intelligence make these innovations possible.

Of course, one might suggest that medication forms another item on this list. Indeed we do ingest vast quantities of medication as a species, although this is not always to our benefit. I will look at this in more detail next time.