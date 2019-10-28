DESPITE horrendous traffic conditions due to roadworks in Reading, a good number of Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society members managed to attend the October lecture.

The subect of the talk by Dr Claudia Naeser was “Shalfak: rediscovering a Middle Kingdom gortress in Lake Nubia”.

The fort, which is said to date back to the 18th century, was rediscovered when an archaeologist playing with Google Earth found the fort still on top of a promontory in the middle of the waters of the dammed Lake Nubia.

Dr Naeser recounted the rigours of recording and excavating such a site, with hazards such as crocodiles, hyenas, scorpions, spiders and fierce sandstorms to contend with, from a tented encampment with every drop of water to be carried up from the lake.

She said the soldiers manning the fort in ancient times probably felt about it as they did.

The next meeting will have the intriguing title of “Move over Osiris, here comes Serapis”. It will be held at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley on Saturday, November 9 at 2pm.

At the following meeting Professor Alan Lloyd will give a talk called “Cleopatra: How much Egyptian?”

It will be held at Coronation Hall in Headley Road, Woodley, on Saturday December 14 at 2pm.

For more informatiotion, visit www.tvaes.org.uk