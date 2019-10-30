5,000 bikers join tribute ride to police officer killed on duty

THE widow of a police officer killed while on duty has thanked thousands of bikers who took part in a ride in memory of her husband.

Pc Andrew Harper, from Wallingford, died when he was struck by a van on the A4 Bath Road while responding to a reported burglary in Sulhamstead on August 15.

The 28-year-old former student of The Henley College had married just four weeks earlier.

His widow Lissie, who also attended the college, led the “ride of respect” on her late husband’s Honda with her brother Jake.

They were followed by about 5,000 motorcycles on the 15-mile route from RAF Benson to Abingdon airfield on Sunday. The tribute was organised by Sian Sloper, from Caversham, who was “overwhelmed” by the bikers’ support.

Mrs Harper said: “I know that it was a long day with lots of waiting in the cold but I can’t tell you how proud I was when I saw every biker and pillion lined up waiting to begin... you have all touched my heart and given me hope again.

“This event started off as an idea from a kind lady wanting to make a difference in a hopeless moment for our country.

“She envisioned a small group of riders showing their respect on their motorbikes. Little did she know how huge it would become.”

Mrs Harper thanked everyone who supported the event, including the emergency services, Thames Valley Police, the Police Federation, Benson and Abingdon RAF bases, back-up vehicles and members of the public who watched the ride along the route.

She added: “I can’t express enough what an honour it was to ride with you all.

“I know that Andrew was looking down on us all with pride, so thank you so much to every single person who made the day possible. It sure does make me proud to be British.”

Organisers said that more than £16,000 had been raised for Pc Harper’s family and designated charities. Nikki Gasan, station engagement office at RAF Benson, said: “It was an absolutely incredible day. The sight of more than 5,000 bikes on our airfield, with thousands more attending as pillions, was unprecedented.

“People came from all over the country to pay their respects and between them they have raised thousands of pounds.

“The atmosphere was difficult to describe but the event brought a tear to many eyes, even those that never had the honour of meeting Andrew.”

Henry Long, 18, from Reading, and two 17-year-old youths are charged with Pc Harper’s murder and conspiracy to steal a quad bike.

A plea hearing has been set for December 13 with a trial expected to take place on March 9.