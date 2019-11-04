Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Specialist clinic marks first anniversary

Specialist clinic marks first anniversary

FAMILIES joined staff from the specialist Rainbow Clinic at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to celebrate its first anniversary and say thank you for the support and specialist care given to them after the sad loss of a baby due to late miscarriage, stillbirth or early neonatal death.

The clinic was set after parents talked to the bereavement midwifery team about the effect of losing a baby, particularlty when they were expecting another one and were anxious as the pregnancy progressed.

The clinic is managed by a multi-disciplinary team which looks after women in their pregnancies from booking through to delivery.

Rainbow specialist midwife Juliette Ward said: “During its first year, the clinic has supported 47 rainbow babies. We are delighted that the clinic is providing much-needed care and support to make pregnancies after the loss of a baby that little bit easier.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33