Specialist clinic marks first anniversary

FAMILIES joined staff from the specialist Rainbow Clinic at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading to celebrate its first anniversary and say thank you for the support and specialist care given to them after the sad loss of a baby due to late miscarriage, stillbirth or early neonatal death.

The clinic was set after parents talked to the bereavement midwifery team about the effect of losing a baby, particularlty when they were expecting another one and were anxious as the pregnancy progressed.

The clinic is managed by a multi-disciplinary team which looks after women in their pregnancies from booking through to delivery.

Rainbow specialist midwife Juliette Ward said: “During its first year, the clinic has supported 47 rainbow babies. We are delighted that the clinic is providing much-needed care and support to make pregnancies after the loss of a baby that little bit easier.”