Our festive fair is fun for all the family

EVERY year, the annual Shiplake College Christmas Fair draws crowds of parents, pupils, friends, staff and members of the local community to indulge in a mince pie and some mulled wine, whilst perusing stalls to get ahead of the game with Christmas shopping.

This year’s fair takes place on Saturday, November 16, between 10am and 2pm. The sports hall will be transformed into a Christmas market and there will be more than 40 stalls selling an enticing array of original gift ideas, from fine silver jewellery, candles, beauty products and clothing, to pies, cards, blankets and hand-crafted goods.

The college’s sixth form business studies students will once again be running their “Young Enterprise” stall, selling personalised gifts while learning about running a business and making money for charity at the same time.

There’s plenty for children to do while parents are shopping. They can pay a visit to the magical grotto where Santa will be making a guest appearance, and the Kiln Café from Henley will be offering pottery painting for all ages.

Festive food will be on sale throughout the event and the Shiplake Community Choir is also lined up to delight visitors with a festive selection of carols and popular Christmas songs.