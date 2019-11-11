Wet, warm October

GLOBAL warming was not in evidence last month as temperatures were average for October with a mean of 10.6C

The lowest and highest temperatures were -2.4C (with the month’s only recorded frost) and 18C respectively.

Rainfall can never be reliably predicted but last month 106mm fell over 22 days, above the average.

The mild days and rain have prolonged the growing season — dahlias bloomed until the end of the month and the grass still needed cutting each week. (NB Professionals advise not to cut the grass too short as this can encourage moss).

As always, my thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.