‘Hello’ singer will headline Blenheim

HE’S sold 100 million records during a pop career that stretches back more than half a century.

Earlier this week it was announced that Lionel Richie will play Blenheim Palace next summer.

The 70-year-old singer-songwriter is the first artist to be confirmed for the Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to the 10,000-capacity Great Court from Thursday, June 18, to Sunday, June 22.

With four Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe and an Academy Award to his name, Richie will be performing hits such as Endless Love, Lady, All Night Long, Stuck on You, Dancing on the Ceiling, Say You, Say Me and Hello.

Since its inception in 2015, Nocturne Live has featured performances by the likes of Elton John, Gary Barlow, Nile Rodgers, Noel Gallagher and, this year, Kylie Minogue.

Nocturne director Ciro Romano said: “Improving on this year’s event was never going to be easy but we feel like we’ve taken a big step towards achieving that by confirming Lionel Richie as our first headliner for 2020. He’s a bona fide musical legend and having him perform his huge catalogue of much-loved songs at Blenheim Palace is going to be a really special occasion.”

Tickets for Lionel Richie at Blenheim Palace start at £45 and go on sale at 9am tomorrow (Friday). To book, visit www.nocturnelive.com

Lionel Richie said: “I’m really looking forward to heading back to the UK and Europe next summer. The crowds are some of the best in the world and I can’t wait to see you all.”