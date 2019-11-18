Candlelight and natural greenery in store at Stonor

FOR generations the Stonor Family have delighted in decorating their home, Stonor Park, for the festive season with natural greenery from the estate.

This year is no exception and once again the doors of Stonor will open and the family will welcome visitors from all over the world.

Decorating the house wouldn’t happen without the assistance of the head gardener and park team, including the well known and gifted florist, Sue Bailey West.

The decorations change each year and 2019 will see Stonor decorated for “A Candlelit Christmas”.

Exciting news for this year: stylists from Country Homes & Interiors will be closely involved in the decoration of the Blue Dining Room, showcasing their interpretation of the Candlelit Christmas theme.

The magazine’s editorial director, Vanessa Richmond, said: “We’re thrilled to have been asked to design the dining room at Stonor House for Christmas. We’ve chosen a modern country feel that will highlight the beauty of the room while showing it in a completely new way for the festive season — think natural linens, artisan tableware and beautiful trailing foliage. And there will be lots of pretty table setting ideas that visitors to the house can try in their own home.” Vanessa added: “We’ve been inspired by the hand-printed wallpaper that adorns the walls and introduced similar teal tones in baubles and ribbons. Plus, lots of candlelight and greenery, with a showpiece wreath created by Sue Bailey West that will stand in pride of place before the dining room’s antique Venetian mirror.”

For “A Candlelit Christmas”, visitors will see Stonor ready for a wonderful Christmas candlelit evening party with roaring fires, candles glowing and a magnificent 20ft Victorian-decorated Christmas tree in the Gothic Hall, laden with sparkling decorations gathered from the family’s travels around the world.

It is easy to spend many hours here, as you soak up the jovial atmosphere and enjoy an array of indulgent winter warmers in the Stonor Pantry.

Enjoy a glass of champagne, prosecco or warm mulled wine, accompanied by mince pies, Christmas cake, winter soup and Stonor venison sausages, and other festive delicacies.

Complete your Christmas shopping in our gift shop, which will be overflowing with goodies.

For more information, visit www.stonor.com/christmas.

The booking line for advance tickets to see the house is (01491) 638587.