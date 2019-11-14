Have breakfast with Santa, meet his reindeer and enjoy afternoon tea

THERE’S plenty on this Christmas at your local independent garden centre, Stubbings Nursery.

On Sunday, December 1, there’ll be an opportunity to meet Santa’s reindeer.

This will be a free activity to mark the opening of the Christmas season at Stubbings. The reindeer will be visiting between 10am and 3pm on the day.

On various dates in the run-up to Christmas, tickets are available for the ever-popular “Breakfast with Santa” event.

Enjoy a lovely breakfast in the café and watch your children’s faces light up as Father Christmas walks in for a chat.

He’ll mingle amongst the tables and meet all the children chatting and handing each a wrapped Christmas gift.

Towards the end of breakfast, Father Christmas will read a festive story to all the children. (It is recommended that you book soon as some dates have already sold out.)

For the grown-ups, Stubbings are offering a new festive afternoon tea every weekday in December.

Seasonal delights will be laid out alongside regular favourites and tea-goers will enjoy plentiful tasty treats, a Christmas cracker each and unlimited refills of tea or coffee.

For those wishing to add a little sparkle to their visit, they also offer a “with bubbles” ticket option, adding a small bottle of Prosecco to the tea.

Quite apart from an exciting series of Christmas-related events, the family-owned business has one of the largest ranges of Christmas trees in the Thames Valley.

No less than eight different varieties will be available in various sizes, with multiple options in both cut and pot-grown formats.

The trees are UK-sourced wherever possible and are always the very best, premium quality.

The pot-grown trees are already in stock, with the cut trees available from Friday, November 29, onwards.

Meanwhile, Stubbings’ Christmas Boutique is a treasure trove of wonderful decorations, and fun toys for the kids. You’ll find stunning baubles in all colours and sizes from loved designers such as Gisella Graham, Nkuku and Fair to Trade.

There’s also an amazing range of Christmas lights (indoor and outdoor) along with some projectors for those interested in making a statement on the outside of their home. As the season progresses, so the range of fresh Christmas decorations will continue to expand with mistletoe, fresh wreaths, festive house plants, and plenty more to add that special magic to your home.

The nursery shop is open seven days a week, from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

The café is also open seven days a week — from 8.30 am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday and 9.30am to 4pm on Sunday.

For event ticketing and more information, please visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk