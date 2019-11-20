Genesis man can still Hackett

Steve Hackett | Hexagon, Reading | Saturday, November 16

WHEN guitarist Steve Hackett left Genesis in 1977 during the mix session of the Seconds Out live album, many thought the band had lost the distinctive lyricism of its writing, and certainly its Englishness.

As Hackett has himself said, he was more interested in the romanticism of “places and things” rather than that of “the mating ritual”.

Subsequent to his departure, Collins, Banks and Rutherford would forge on with a lighter take on prog rock and a more simplistic approach, while offering up a string of radio-friendly hits which would dominate the airwaves throughout the Eighties.

So it has been heartening for fans of the genre that Hackett continues to tour the world with his own brand of art rock and truly invaluable reincarnations of the early Genesis studio works.

With a staggering 28 solo studio albums under his own belt, Hackett decided to concentrate on his third and probably most defining record Spectral Mornings for this latest tour, which landed at the Hexagon in Reading on Saturday.

There could arguably be no greater reward for loyal followers of his live act than getting to hear the 1973 Genesis album Selling England by the Pound played in its entirety.

Hackett’s extraordinary virtuoso acoustic and electric guitar playing was backed up by his formidable team of session musicians for a near three-hour show, and nothing could distract the 1,200-strong sold-out 50-plus fanboy crowd from the intensity, dynamics and drama unfolding during such Spectral Mornings numbers as Everyday, The Virgin and the Gypsy, Tigermoth and the title track itself.

But there would not be an honest voice in the house who did not concede that the real icing on the cake here was a chance to witness Selling England’s Firth of Fifth with Hackett’s sparing yet surging guitar solo, The Cinema Show with its furious 7/8 rhythm and multi-layered keyboards, and the 12-minute The Battle of Epping Forest, acted out with every theatrical and Gabrielesque nuance by vocalist Nad Sylvan.

Barring the odd use of a tenor sax — beautifully played by Rob Townsend — in place of a flute, Hackett insists on a fastidious adherence to the mix and arrangements of the original studio recordings (where Genesis in later years were more likely to embellish or stray from the playbook in live settings).

It’s also true to form to finish off a Genesis set with Dance on a Volcano and Los Endos from 1976’s A Trick of the Tail, both of which were delivered here with the full thunderous force they deserved.

Martin Dew