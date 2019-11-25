Gallery can help out with gifts

WITH Christmas only four weeks away, it’s time to plan those gifts.

And with only two weeks left to get those framing orders in, it’s now time to visit The Studio Gallery at Peppard Common’s Manor Farm.

Specialists in this field of expertise, here you will find a friendly service which offers invaluable artistic advice to help you maximise the potential of every piece you’re wanting to frame.

With their thoughtful input combined with a highly skilled workshop, the studio brings together decades of experience and with the latest moulding designs always on offer, you’ll love coming to this unconventional and contemporary studio.

With a beautiful collection of stocking filler ideas for Christmas, you will also find a carefully selected range of design-led gifts, so if you’re stuck for ideas — pop into the studio.

Plus you will find fine art from the UK’s leading fine artists such as JJ Adams, Paul Mellia, Sir Peter Blake, Rachel Ducker and more.

Alongside this, for a limited time only, is the pop-up shop by online boutique Stitch & Ware (www.stitchandware.com). From hand-knitted bed socks, bobble hats and other winter warmers just in from New York, to stunning jackets and knitwear from Australia, plus accessories and much more, you won’t help but fall in love with something. And hurry as, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

For all this and more, visit The Studio Gallery, Manor Farm, Rotherfield Peppard, Henley, RG9 5LA.

Opening hours are 10am to 2pm on Wednesdays and 10am to 4.30pm, Thursday to Saturday.

For more information, visit the gallery online at www.studiogalleryuk.com