Why what’s in your belly is just as important as the rest of the body

THE abdomen is, as one dictionary definition puts it, “the part of the body of a vertebrate containing the digestive and reproductive organs; the belly.”

I rather like the belly. After all, it is quite rare that we actually refer to the abdomen with its official title. More often we call it our tummy. Sometimes we will be factually incorrect and call it our stomach.

The truth is, the abdomen is much more than the above definition and it is an area of vital importance within medicine.

Acute pain in the abdomen accounts for just over 300,000 emergency hospital admissions in England each year. Of these, around 90,000 are classed as “non-specific”.

With so much crammed into the region, it is little wonder so much can potentially go wrong.

The abdomen houses a long list of critical organs. The liver, gall bladder, pancreas, spleen, stomach, bladder, kidneys and both small and large intestines call it home.

The spine descends through it, as does the aorta (the large central artery that carries blood directly from the heart before splitting lower down in the abdomen).

Just as the aorta carries blood from the heart, the veins from the lower parts of the body drain deoxygenated blood into the inferior vena cava which begins in the abdomen and carries blood directly back to the heart.

The upper border of the abdominal cavity is the diaphragm, which acts like a ceiling of muscle, separating it from the chest cavity. The lower border is more imaginary and is marked by the pelvic brim, an open circle formed by the tops of the pelvic bone.

The whole cavity is contained by a membrane known as the peritoneum and this is continuous with many of the organs contained within.

On top of all of that, there are muscles all around, including the rectus muscles which, when one has been eating sensibly and working out a lot, show up as the “six-pack” we dream of having. These muscles provide a certain amount of protection but other areas are better protected, most notably the chest (or thorax), which is given extra insurance by the ribs that encompass it.

It follows that, during any trauma such as a car accident or a sporting injury, the abdomen and some of the organs within are prone to damage. In the case of the liver and more particularly the spleen, this can be life-threatening.

The spleen is an extremely vascular organ, a lot of blood flows through it. A bleed here can cause fatal blood loss and is more difficult to spot than a bleed from the skin because all the blood flows into the abdominal cavity.

Pain and discomfort in the abdomen are very common presentations for GPs to deal with. Because of the range of possible problems, they require sometimes quite in depth enquiry and investigation if the cause is not immediately obvious. Gall stones, kidney stones, kidney infections (pyelonephritis), pancreatitis, hepatitis, endometriosis, ovarian torsion, bowel ischaemia (lack of blood supply to the intestines) or ectopic pregnancies are just some of the causes.

As physicians, it is useful for us to divide the abdomen into sections to ascertain what might be causing the issue. One area of focus is the epigastric region, which lies in the centre of the abdomen just below the breast bone. The organs in this region comprise the pancreas and the stomach. Gastric ulcers and indigestion (dyspepsia) can cause pain and tenderness in this region, as can pancreatitis.

Moving further down to the umbilical region, around the umbilicus or belly button, pains may be a little less specific. One thing to avoid missing here is an abdominal aortic aneurysm, which is a ballooning of the aorta. If this leaks or bursts it will be painful here and the patient will probably feel weak and dizzy. Such an event is quickly fatal (around 85 per cent will die upon rupture) so early detection and surveillance is the best option.

Men are six times more likely than women to have this and therefore, as part of a screening programme which covers Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire, men who have turned 65 should receive an automatic invitation to have this screened with an ultrasound scan. If you fall into this category and have not heard, it is possible to self-refer.

Moving further downwards and to the patient’s right, there is the area we refer to as the right iliac fossa. A pain here, particularly when associated with a fever, loss of appetite and vomiting, raises the possibility of appendicitis. This, too, can be life-threatening and requires urgent attention.

Classically, it will begin with a more non-specific pain in the umbilical region before moving down and to the right after a little while. Pressing here will be very painful and an advanced case may be more painful when taking the hand away after pressing (rebound tenderness).

Surgery is often needed but in certain cases treatment with an antibiotic may avoid this.

Ovarian twisting or testicular torsion can also sometimes be the cause of pain in this area, although, unlike appendicitis, these can also present in the left iliac fossa as well.

Staying on the right and moving back up to just below the ribs, we find the liver. Tucked just underneath it and connected by bile ducts, is the gall bladder. Infection, stones or hepatitis might cause pain here. Typically, due to production of more bile after eating, this can be associated with mealtimes.

It is worth noting that, just occasionally, a vague tightness across the top of the abdomen can be referred pain from a heart attack.

Another common area for pain is the left iliac fossa. This region houses the descending colon which quickly merges with the rectum. If one is constipated, this will be uncomfortable. Sometimes, impacted faeces can be felt in this region and it is worth all of us thinking about keeping our bowels soft. Prolonged constipation can cause outpouchings in the bowel called diverticulae which, if infected, cause diverticulitis. Straining lots when going to the toilet also causes piles and anal fissures.

A high fibre diet and good hydration is key if you are to avoid this happening but, if all else fails, it is time for the laxatives. Constipation is likely the culprit in many a non-specific tummy pain, so it’s always worth considering. In children, constipation is a common issue but so, too, is another condition known as mesenteric adenitis.

Throughout our bodies, we have lymph nodes which swell during an infection as part of the body’s normal immune response. This is the reason we sometimes get a sore neck when we have a cold and, just as these swell in the neck in that case, so can they also swell within the abdominal cavity, causing a generalised ache. This is a self-limiting and reassuring cause of tummy pain but it is always worth ruling out other more serious causes if in doubt.

Of course, other pains within the abdomen can be more sinister, especially if associated with loss of weight or a change from harder to looser stools.

Those who are 55 to 75 are offered bowel cancer screening, either via a one off bowel-scope or by using a home testing kit. If you are over 75, you can ask for a home testing kit every two years. If you experience a change in bowel habit, dark blood when passing stools, a mass or lump in the abdomen or unexplained weight loss, you must see your GP.

To complicate matters, issues within the abdomen may not always present with abdominal pain. For example, shoulder pain can be referred from irritation of the diaphragm by something going on within the abdomen. Certain fingernail changes or red palms can be signs that there is something going on in the liver, as can jaundice (the yellow discolouration of the skin and eyes). There is even a lymph node just above the collar bone that will enlarge with certain types of intra-abdominal cancer.

The stomach, bowels and surrounding organs and structures are connected with the rest of the body and as a result they have a big impact on our health. They may be far away from the “site of reason”, as a 13th Venetian century surgeon called the brain, but they are no less important for being so.