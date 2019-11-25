Hidden Henley

BUSINESSES have to change with the times to survive or, as H G Wells once said, “adapt or perish”.

When I last passed the corner of Bottom Hill in Pheasants Hill, there was still the frame of the old Brakspear Stag off-licence sign and post.

This sight brought back memories of many decades ago when the business and general store were run by Mr Baker and his family.

Many of the properties in the area were then owned by Brakspear and rented out.

Nowadays the type of licence where a small shop has permission to sell alcohol only for consumption off the premises has become increasingly rare.