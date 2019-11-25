Treat your dog to a Christmas spa

’TIS the season to be waggy...

For the last week in November and throughout December, Naughty Mutt Nice is offering a Christmas spa package as a festive add-on to your dog’s usual grooming appointment.

• Silver Santa Paws Package: a wash with Luxury Apple and Cinnamon or Candy Cane shampoo. A Blueberry Facial. A Christmas Bow AND A Christmas Goody Bag. £7.99 (worth £15 if sold separately).

• Gold Gingerbread Package: a wash with Luxury Apple and Cinnamon or Candy Cane Shampoo. A Blueberry Facial. Ultrasonic teeth cleaning (for returning customers only). Your choice of Dog Christmas Cologne. A Christmas Bow AND a Christmas Goody Bag. £18.50 (worth £25.50 if sold separately).

• Platinum Party Package: a wash with Luxury Apple and Cinnamon or Candy Cane Shampoo. A Blueberry Facial. Ultrasonic teeth cleaning (for first-time customers). Your choice of Dog Christmas Cologne. A Christmas Bow AND A Christmas Goody Bag. £29.90 (worth £40 if sold separately).

Call (01491) 576629 to book an appointment.

Naughty Mutt Nice will be open on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, re-opening on Friday, December 27, and and Saturday, December 28. We are working until 5pm on Saturdays during the month of December.

We also have Christmas stockings for dogs, and a great selection of pick and mix to put in them.

Merry Woofmas!

Karole Robertson