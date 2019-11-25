Henley is coming together to celebrate magic of Christmas

LET the magic begin! Christmas is a wonderful time for families and the community to come together, writes town manager Helen Barnett.

In Henley our residents love to support the many events and festivals that help us celebrate our wonderful town.

Next Friday (November 29) Christmas starts officially in Henley with the Christmas Festival from 5pm to 9pm.

But from 4pm Santa will be in his magical grotto at Henley’s Regal Picturehouse cinema in Boroma Way. Every child in attendance will receive a free gift, with music and face painting.

Then at 5pm there is a reindeer-led children’s lantern parade from the River & Rowing Museum to Friday Street, featuring Jessica Condon, who is playing the Prince in Sleeping Beauty at the Kenton Theatre in December.

At 5.30pm the children from the lantern parade will sing next to the Christmas tree in Market Place.

Then at 6pm youngsters aged three to 12 from the Divas & Dudes Dance Academy will perform “Sparkle & Shine” in front of the town hall, followed by traditional carol singing by Henley Youth Choir at 6.30pm.

At 7pm it will be time to switch on the large Invesco-sponsored Christmas tree lights in Market Place. Doing the honours will be the Mayor of Henley, Councillor Ken Arlett and the winner of the Mayor’s Christmas card competition — helped by panto cast members Betty Jones, aka Sleeping Beauty, and Jessica Condon.

The big switch-on will be followed at 7.10pm by traditional carol singing by the d:two choir and Henley Youth Choir, accompanied by the Woodley Concert Band.

There will then be plenty of time to enjoy late night Christmas shopping and a host of stalls around the town plus small Victorian fun fair rides and attractions in all areas of Henley town centre.

At 8pm it will be time for the reindeer to return to Lapland, but the festival continues until 9pm.

Henley town council would like to thank Invesco, Chancellors estate agent, Zzoomm, the River & Rowing Museum, Thames Valley Police and the St John Ambulance.