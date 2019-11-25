Goldsmiths’ window display impressed the Bloom judges

LAWSONS Goldsmiths in Duke Street has had another great year.

Not only does it celebrate its 26th anniversary this month, but the shop’s wildlife meadow-themed window display caught the judges’ attention and won the Henley in Bloom display competition earlier this year.

Lawsons Goldsmiths is one of the few jewellers in Henley that has a workshop on site.

They cover all aspects of jewellery-making from watch battery changing to bespoke jewellery making.

They specialise in redesigning, remodelling and creating new jewellery from customers’ old and unwanted items or producing lifelike models of customers’ beloved pets in precious metals and enamels — all of which makes them stand out from the crowd.

A Lawsons spokesman said: “To give old jewellery a new lease of life sometimes it involves the melting down and refining of the metal. Not all jewellers can offer such a service.”

Lawsons will start their Christmas celebrations with the late-night shopping event on Friday, November 29, from 5pm — and to thank their loyal customers they are offering a free jewellery cleaning service throughout December to help give your jewellery that sparkle ready for the festive season.