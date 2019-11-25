Come meet The Snowman at the River & Rowing Museum

THIS year the River & Rowing Museum’s magical festive programme of activities has been inspired by the much-loved animated film The Snowman and The Snowdog — the sequel to Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book The Snowman, first published in 1978 and then adapted for the screen in 1982.

The museum invites you to continue the adventure of the UK’s favourite festive characters with a beautiful exhibition and special screenings of both animated films.

Follow the wondrous adventures of The Snowman and The Snowdog in a stunning exhibition displaying more than 40 original illustrations and sketches from the animation. This celebration of the innocence and magic of childhood adventure will appeal to all generations.

The detailed hand-drawn artwork and charming characters are universal and timeless. Together they reveal the wintery wonder and warmth that make the season special. Take a selfie with The Snowman, dress up as your own character from the animation and join The Snowman’s party in this interactive exhibition.

Put on your own puppet show or enjoy the opportunity to curl up with a book in the story corner and dive into the magical world of The Snowman.

The exhibition is running from tomorrow (Saturday) until Sunday, January 19.

On the weekends of December 7 & 8 and 14 & 15 there is a chance to enjoy screenings of both The Snowman and The Snowman and The Snowdog, followed by an encounter with The Snowman himself.

For more information, call the River & Rowing Museum on (01491) 415600 or visit www.rrm.co.uk