Mr Hobbs Gin makes the perfect present

CHRISTMAS shopping can sometimes be quite the headache, but luckily the very local Mr Hobbs Gin range has got you covered with plenty of yummy gin-related gifts.

Based at Hobbs of Henley on Station Road, you really do have them right on your doorstep. They’ve built their gin brand off the back of their 150-year-old Henley heritage with their family pleasure boating business.

Most of you will have either heard of, seen or been aboard their flagship vessel The New Orleans — it’s a venue and a bit of a Henley icon.

Mr Hobbs Gin have a collection of drinks, including their original gin as well as their two fruit flavoured gin liqueurs and have more recently brought out a delightful mini set of all three varieties in a beautiful stocking-sized presentation box.

Partnering with another Henley institution, chocolatiers Gorvett & Stone, they launched their gin-infused, orange and milk chocolate ganache truffles.

A few liqueur and prosecco cocktails to get the festive season started, followed by some truffles for sustenance and all washed down with a large Mr Hobbs G&T — then you might be ready to hit the high street again for some more of our town’s treasures to treat your loved ones to.