Intriguing shop is great for buying gifts

LIZ FELIX on the Reading Road is an intriguing shop.

Initially, at first glance, it’s all about the hats — and to an extent it is.

The shop is brimming full of every different hat you could imagine for both gents and ladies.

However, on further inspection the shop is stuffed full of bags, jewellery, scarves and gloves and also a beautiful selection of clothing most suited to going out, having fun and for that special occasion.

This is a fantastic shop in which to buy Christmas gifts. Leather and suede bags start at £20, bobble hats from £15 with cashmere mix hats from £28.99, faux fur wraps and scarves in a variety of colours, jewellery, flat caps, baker boys caps, Trilby and felt hats to suggest a few ideas.

To be honest it’s almost a one stop Christmas shop, you can buy a sparkly skirt to wear for Christmas day, stocking fillers and gifts for loved ones and your work’s secret Santa pressie.

With free gift wrapping if you ask for it, why travel to Reading when you can shop local and support an independent retailer?

