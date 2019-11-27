Crafts on show at gallery

AN exhibition running until Tuesday (December 3) at the Old Fire Station Gallery in upper Market Place aims to be the perfect place to find the ideal Christmas present. The annual craft exhibition by Henley Arts and Craft Guild is open daily from 10am to 4pm, starting today (Friday).But there is also a launch event and open view at 6pm tonight that coincides with the Henley Christmas Festival. For more information, visit www.

One of the artists whose work features in this year’s Christmas craft exhibition is Sarah Harris.

A spokesman for the Henley Art and Crafts Guild said: “For many years, Sarah’s main pastime was making beautiful silver jewellery and she is a familiar face selling these at local craft fairs and exhibitions. Recently though, Sarah has added another string to her artistic talents and is now turning out exquisite glass items and mosaics. Her lovely mosaic-topped table is just one of the many items she has been working on this year.”

Sarah said: “My interest in mosaics was sparked last year following a workshop with the Henley Art and Crafts Guild and discovering the amazing stained glass shop in Reading led to me experimenting with making small panels, lights and plant stakes, honing my skills — cutting, glueing and grouting — and I have been hooked ever since.”

She added: “I did not really have a design in mind — despite trying, I’ve come to realise I’m useless at sketching out ideas, so instead I take inspiration from my collection of glass, ceramics, mirrors, and beads, giving me the freedom to work with my favourite colours and just doodle.

“A bit like making a jigsaw — I would step away, come back planning to only add the odd piece or two, only to find an hour or two would happily pass. I’m still amazed and thrilled with the finished result.”

All items in the exhibition are for sale, with other exhibits set to include examples of wood, sculpture, fabric, wire and jewellery.